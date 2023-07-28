Skit maker Cute Abiola continues to trend after the Nigerian Police threatened to prosecute over a video of him in an officer uniform

Reacting to the report, Cute Abiola, in the comment section of a popular Instagram blog shared a meme of him being unbothered

The meme has since stirred another round of mixed reactions, with some netizens dragging while others encouraged him

Popular skit maker and actor, Abdulgafar Abiola, well known as Cute Abiola, has caused a buzz with his reactions to the Nigerian police’s threat of prosecuting him over his video.

Legit.ng previously reported that Cute Abiola caught the Nigerian Police's attention with a skit of him dressed as a police officer while mimicking the force.

Cute Abiola remains unbothered. Credit: @thecuteabiola

Source: Instagram

In reaction to the video, the Nigerian Police Force, in a statement via its social media timeline, vowed to investigate and possibly prosecute him for desecrating its uniform.

However, Cute Abiola, in a blog’s comment section, shared a popular meme of him being unbothered by the threat.

Netizens react as Cute Abiola replies to Police with meme

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

umanasimple:

"@thecuteabiola Reply of the millennium....I am a fan,u have earned a follower."

___ephy:

"@thecuteabiola I swear real yimu dem dey ment."

yusuphtaoheed.o:

"@thecuteabiola they’ve once asked me for 2000 for 4 liters of fuel when I was traveling for ileya."

yusuphtaoheed.o:

"@thecuteabiola but you did not lie now."

thekennybillz:

"@thecuteabiola this man no Dey serious at all ."

man_like_unclefab:

"@thecuteabiola My bro you acted it perfectly. As e dey pain them e go dey sweet us Which uniform them need glasses ."

dj_kexzy:

"@thecuteabiola the truth is better. That's their behavior so why are they trying to look for fault. Make dem expect more videos ooo."

brahochys7:

"@thecuteabiola abeg remove the videos oo this guys no get chills."

uniquesilas:

"@thecuteabiola see person wey we dey pity."

kingvictor4ever:

@thecuteabiola IDAN no dey catch IDAN

Viral skit that led to Trinity Guy's arrest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously that the Nigerian police force's public relations officer (PRO), Muyiwa Adejobi, sparked reactions online when he called for the arrest of skit maker Trinity Guy.

According to the PRO, the bases for the call hinged on Trinity Guy's constant infringement of the human rights of his prank victims.

Muyiwa made the call on social media, and many people supported it. Nonetheless, some opposed it.

Source: Legit.ng