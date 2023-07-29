Nollywood actor Yul Edochie is in a celebratory mood as he bagged a renewal of his contract with a luxury bear brand

The second wife of the actor Judy Austin, Nigeria, high in spirits, took to Instagram to appreciate and praise her man

She thanked her creator and prayed for his continued success, and noted that the filmmaker is the best in the game

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie recently got a renewal contract as the brand ambassador of a high-end beer company.

The actor's second wife, Judy Austin, took to social media to gush over her husband's latest win, despite the controversies surrounding their marriage.

Judy Austin celebrates over Yul following renewal of endorsement Credit: @yuledochie, @judyaustin

Yul Edochie shared the great news on his Instagram page, where he also revealed that the contract renewal was an insight for incredible things.

"I commit the year into the hands of God, and I decree that it shall be the best year so far for me and my fans," he wrote.

Filled with gratitude for the win, Judy Austin gushed over her husband's accomplishments and proclaimed him the best in the game.

"Congratulations to the world's best on your renewed contract!! Thank you, Jesus!! You're the best in the game and will continue to be!!!

"Nobody does it better than you, and that's your power!! May more deals on the way!! Na we dey here!!!" she wrote.

See her post below

Judy Austin's post celebrating her husband Yul sparks reactions

Fans and netizens applauded the duo for winning regardless.

See their comments below:

gemmaj.c:

"His father's son! Congratulations to you, Yul and entire family. This is a proof that whoever God blesses, He blesses."

pgodswill072:

"Una bitter souls cannot bring odogwu down never who God has blessed no man can curse if don't like this post ijele odogwu post go and hug transformer mumu people congratulations once again pepper your haters."

chiomafavour293:

"Congratulations my woman crush I love you and yul may God continue to bless you both Amen."

chillwithmirabel:

"Let me tell you some little thing about life, don’t carry the matter you don’t know the full story on your head. Say your own and pass and let God be the judge. God sees, God hears and HE knows all."

shinebright3596:

"Congratulations to you husband isi mmili ji Afor 1 Ezedike ND more to come ."

Video as Judy Austin speaks of her previous marriage

Nigerian actress Judy Austin opened up on social media, shedding light on the beginnings of her love story with her husband, Yul Edochie.

Amid the controversy, Judy Austin's ex-husband, Mr. Obasi, made startling claims, alleging that the actress and Yul had kept him away from their children.

Now, Judy took to social media to share her side of the story, providing more insight into the timeline of her relationship with Yul Edochie.

