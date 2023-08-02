Popular Nigerian singer, Davido recently shared a video of himself with Billion Dollar lawyer, Drew Findling

In the video, Davido suggested to Drew to come to Nigeria soon, and the lawyer seemed to agree to it

A number of netizens reacted to the video by saying Findling should handle the case between Davido and his alleged US side chick, Anita Brown

Top Nigerian singer Davido made headlines after he shared a video of himself with popular American criminal defence lawyer Drew Findling.

The DMW boss shared the video on Instagram as he told many of his fans to follow the billionaire lawyer.

Davido shared a video with popular US lawyer Drew Findling, saying he's coming to Nigeria. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

Also, in the video, the music star was heard telling the celebrity lawyer to come to Nigeria, and he seemed to think it was a great idea as he agreed to it.

See the video of Davido with Drew Findling below:

Netizens react to video of Davido with US celebrity lawyer

The video of Davido with Drew Findling soon made the rounds online and drew a series of interesting comments from netizens.

Some of them were of the opinion that the American celebrity lawyer should handle the case between Davido and his alleged US side chick, Anita Brown, who had been dragging the music star for months on social media.

Read some of their comments below:

son_of_titi:

“Make we use ANITA CASE test he HAND.”

oc_mon1:

“If you like nor still use CD them go still drag you and this ur lawyer .”

charlesifeanyi0:

“Anita go explain tire no evidence.”

thisisuche_:

“Shut down Nigeria with what? Court cases?”

bataigbadun:

“PeterObi is coming .”

kuwait__official:

“Call Anita ooooooo.”

topboy_1px:

“Drew Findling is a top one. Whatever case you in, he’s winning !!!”

manioflife_:

“U sure say Anita no go shut this one up .”

tigana_cityrock:

“Anita go tire cuz no evidence.”

mega_prince__:

“Nor be King Von lawyer be this? He’s also takeoffs lawyer❤️.”

