Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s hypeman, Spesh, has now raised alarm on social media with his recent post

Spesh shared a post where he called on Davido’s lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, and announced that he would soon blow the alarm so that blogs can carry the news

Davido, the singer’s lawyer and others reacted to Spesh’s post and it got many netizens talking

Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s hypeman, Special Spesh, is now making headlines over his recent post on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Spesh called out to Davido’s lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, as well as the singer’s manager, Asa Asika, as he vowed to blow the alarm.

According to Spesh, once he blows the alarm, blogs will carry them and he tagged Davido’s lawyer and manager to his post as he told them to be warned.

Nigerians react as Davido's hypeman Spesh threatens to blow alarm for blogs to carry. Photos: @specialspesh, @davido

Source: Instagram

His post reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“BFA I go soon blow alarm, be like say blogs go carry all of us today!!”

See the post below:

Davido reacts as his hypeman Spesh vows to blow alarm online

Shortly after Spesh’s post went up, it raised a series of reactions from people including DMW boss, Davido. The music star shared his thoughts in the comment section.

Davido seemed to find it amusing going by his response which was accompanied by a laughing emoji. He wrote:

“Ur papa ”

See the screenshot of Davido’s reply below:

Netizens speak as Davido reacts to Spesh’s post

Some netizens reacted to Spesh’s alarming post by wondering if Davido was involved in another drama while others claimed he had welcomed a child with his wife, Chioma. Read some of their comments below:

callme_six_five:

“Be like say he done give another person belle oo .”

toppest_nine:

“Them say chef chi don born another boy .”

classic_____labake:

“Congratulations to David and chef chi .”

ehiz_klasic:

“Chef chi don born.”

iampapifunds:

“Abi nina don born?????”

tommyblahze3:

“Big men doings ”

clara_thomas010:

“Chef don born a baby boy.”

Video as Davido finally fulfills promise to hotel worker, she shows off $10,000 cash

Top Nigerian singer, Davido has now fulfilled his promise to a hotel worker, Kekwaru Mary, who returned $70,000 that she found.

The DMW boss promised to give Mary $10,000 and finally did, to the joy of many fans. In a new video making the rounds online, Mary was seen receiving her $10,000 in cash.

The young lady was all smiles as she opened the envelope filled with $100 bills from Davido. Mary proceeded to heap strong words of prayers on Davido. According to her, King David in the bible had plenty of wives, but God still blessed him.

Source: Legit.ng