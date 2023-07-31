A friend of a Babcock University student whom Teni helped pay her tuition fees has taken to social media to thank the singer

In a trending tweet, the lady identified as Eno retweeted a tweet of Teni promising to pay N1.5M for her friend's school fee

The appreciation tweet has stirred massive reactions on social media as many hailed Teni for her nice gesture

Nigerian female singer and songwriter Teni Apata, better known by her first name Teni is making headlines over her goodwill as a Babcock University student she rendered financial assistance to in 2022, has finally graduated.

This comes as a Twitter user identified as Eno took to Twitter to express gratitude to Teni for helping her friend graduate after she paid her N1.5M school fee.

Teni pays university student N1.5M school fees. Credit: @tenientertainer/ sunnewsonline

Source: Instagram

Teni had in 2022 declared her intention to help two students in their final years from any private university who were struggling to pay their fees.

In a reaction to Teni's tweet, Eno went on to solicit help on behalf of her friend by telling the singer her friend needed 500,000 naira to pay up her tuition.

Teni, in response to the tweet, proposed to pay 1.5 million naira into the school’s account.

See their exchange below:

Eno has now taken to social media a year later to express gratitude to the singer for coming to her friend's rescue.

She tweeted:

“She’s graduating today . Thank you once again Teni,” Eno wrote.

See the tweet below:

Netizens react as Babcock student who Teni paid her school fee graduate

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

@bigjeffreyy:

"You're more than a friend to her and also don't stop being kind ❤️."

EnyinnayaPrais4:

"Thank you so much I’m grateful God bless you Dorothea. God bless you Teni. I’m grateful ."

Bobo_gboye:

"Wow, you are amazing ❤️."

dopequdus:

"You are a very good friend, congratulations to her."

chee_deh:

"God bless you, you’re such a wonderful person and friend to that your friend❤️."

Teni opens up on sickness

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Teni left fans talking after she opened up about being down with a sickness.

Taking to her social media page, the Billionaire crooner shared a video explaining how weak she was during the illness.

According to Teni, she was so down that she was only able to lie on her bed and could barely speak to people.

Source: Legit.ng