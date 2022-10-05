Popular Nigerian singer, Teni, made sure to take her Teacher’s Day celebration away from social media and into real life

The Billionaire crooner stormed her secondary school and gifted her old teacher a brand new car

The old teacher looked emotional as people gathered to celebrate him and he was presented with the automobile

Talented Nigerian singer, Teni, moved many of her fans after she celebrated her secondary school teacher on Teacher’s Day with a touching gesture.

The Billionaire crooner acknowledged the worldwide Teacher’s Day celebration on October 5, 2022, and she took things a step further by making one of her old teachers a very happy man.

Teni stormed her secondary school and presented the old teacher with a brand new Lexus car.

Singer Teni gifts her secondary school teacher a new car on Teacher's Day. Photos: @ellaoflagos1

The singer’s presence in the school hall alone already got the students and staff excited before they all gathered round to celebrate the lucky teacher.

The man looked emotional as others shared in his joy before he was led outside the school to see his brand new car.

See the emotional photos and video below:

Nigerians react as Teni gifts her old teacher a car on Teacher’s Day

A number of social media users were moved by the emotional display as photos and videos of Teni’s generosity made the rounds. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Happy Teacher’s Day.

Teni drags those trying to teach her how to spend her money

Some people were not happy with the assistance Nigerian singer Teni has been rendering to some of her fans over the past few days.

This comes as Teni took to social media to call out those trying to teach her how to spend her money and who to help.

The singer in one of her tweets said Nigeria will get better when people start to see themselves as one.

