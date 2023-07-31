Nigerian singer Wizkid recently performed at Tottenham Stadium, and he has made people richer with his accessories

In a viral video online, the singer was seen throwing his jacket to the excited London crowd

According to reports, the Bad To Me crooner accidentally threw his N99.5m ring with the jacket to his fans

A Wizkid fan in London is definitely finding it hard to believe his/her good luck after they must have accidentally picked up his ring.

A video of the singer throwing his jacket to the excited crowd has gone viral, and at that moment, his N99.5m ring went with it.

Wizkid loses ring in London show Photo credit: @saars_x/@wizkidayo

According to reports, Wizkid called his jeweller for a new ring.

"Wizkid mistakenly threw his £100k ring with his jacket to the crowd at his Tottenham Stadium show and he called the jeweler while the show was going on to make another one for him on the spot. Imagine the joy on the face of the lucky fan that caught the ring"

View the tweet below:

In another video, media personality Adedope Shpsydoo confirmed that Wizkid lost his ring and regretted not being in the area he threw it.

According to him, he had caught Zlatan's ring and Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz's.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Wizkid losing his ring

While some netizens hailed the singer for his wealth, others refused to completely believe the story.

Read the comments gathered below:

@BOlamikusibe:

"Omo wiz money too long."

@_jayfred:

"Imagine that one guy it first hit on the face and he didn't know what hit him and continue shouting "Who's gonna knowwwwwwww"."

@McMilikey:

"What if pesin no pick am?"

@Ishencemello:

"Happiness fit wound that person."

@Erhauyi5:

"Is this not too much. Fc "

@Mudi_Vibes:

"Bros adesope wan turn to ring catcher "

@iam_harryy:

"Person wear my full net worth for finger. hmm poverty nice one."

@ayobrymon:

"Over 86 million naira person drop away without noise on the internet omo thunder fire poverty for my life....Wiz Money long"

Wizkid delivers magnificent renditions at his sold-out Tottenham Hotspur Stadium concert

Wizkid's More Love, Less Ego concert at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on July 29, 2023, will always be remembered for the cape it put on the history of Afrobeats' dominance.

The Afrobeats icon provided his audience with an electrifying musical experience.

Wizkid serenaded the audience with songs from "Ayo" and "Made in Lagos," two albums that have solidified his status as a global music icon, beginning with his legendary "Superstar" album.

