Popular American Rapper Cardi B addressed her husband Offset's assertion that she had an affair with another man

Shortly after the Migos singer accused her of sleeping with another man, Cardi B came out to clear her reputation

On Monday, June 26, the Grammy winner entertained her fans on social media as she publicly slammed her man and went on to accuse him of his allegations against her

Popular American rapper Belcalis Almanzar, best known as Cardi B, has replied angrily to her husband, Offset's accusation of adultery by clapping back at him.

Offset alleged in an Instagram post that has since been removed that his wife cheated on him with a member of his own "gang."

He wrote:

"My wife fcked a ngga on me, gang, yall ngga know how I come."

Cardi went to Twitter Spaces to release a rendition of Keyshia Cole's "I Should Have Cheated," in which she struck back at the father of her kids and begged her followers not to pay attention to Offset's disturbing claim.

Starting off with a song, the star said:

'First of all, let me say, you can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y’all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!"

Cardi accuses Offset of cheating

Offset has been accused of cheating on multiple occasions. Cardi accused Offset of cheating on her five months after the birth of their baby in 2018.

Offset openly pleaded with her to give him another opportunity after she stated they 'grew out of love' and were "no longer together."

The couple reconciled; however, it was announced in September 2020 that Cardi B had filed for divorce. The pair got back together again the following month.

She then said:

"Listen. Don’t pay attention to that country man, y’all, and added Offset is 'spiraling and thinking s*** that’s not true.

"Come on, now. I’m Cardi B. I think sometimes motherf***rs forget I’m Cardi B. If I was giving this p**** to anybody, it would be out. I’m not just anybody.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker said she is 'not in a position to hook up with a regular degular shmegular guy because he would tell the world.'

She also said she 'can’t sleep with anybody in the industry because they would tell, too.'

Cardi told Offset to 'stop acting stupid' and added:

'The f***? Stop playing. That’s all I’mma motherf*****g say because for real, let’s be serious.'

See her post below:

Cardi B’s clapback at her husband, Offset, stirs reactions

Nigerians gave their observations on the matter and encouraged the man to accommodate his wife’s excesses if she actually cheated. See their comments below:

worha_sonia:

"The day offset married Cardi B he married both gold and thorn, he should pick which one he wants to live with."

d_home_matchmaker:

"Nigerian men deserve a woman like cardi ..cheat I cheat back ...divorce me I’ll replace you with a way better upgraded version of you."

ezenwanyi123_:

"See how men are pa.ined when their wives cheat but they expect their wives to condone their ch.eating lifestyle..They think women don't have feelings.. I am sure this allegation will cause a breakup of their marriage...The same marriage Cardi refused to leave when he was che.ating.. I am happy he is feeling dis p ain..."

officialann7:

"Maybe you were not giving her peace …women stays where they finds peace."

s.p.e.c.i.a.l___:

"Pray for her, the fact that she cheated don’t mean she stopped loving you. Women are polygamous in nature! Dress well for her too."

mary_boss_lady01:

"Pray for your wife , dress se*y for her nd asked her where you have wronged her , be patient with her nd be closer to God nd ensure u win her heart."

ndukauba_anthonia:

"So he can’t work it out with her? Seek counselling, maybe he’s gained extra weight or maybe doesn’t know better ways of satisfying her…"

