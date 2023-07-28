Peter Okoye of PSquare couldn't hide his amazement at a viral video showing the mass production of feminine toys

The father of three took to Instagram to share a Chinese factory pumping out thousands of feminine toys for sale

Dumbfounded by the entire process, he questioned his male peers, asking why they let pleasure toys take their place in bed

PSquare's Mr P, Peter Okoye, has been shocked by the mass production of feminine bedroom toys.

The Afrobeats artist took to Instagram to discuss a video showing a company making pleasure toys. The video captured a Chinese factory mass-producing the tool for sale to ladies.

Peter Psquare has asked men to step up their games.



Peter asked his male peers why they let toys take their place in bed.

He went on to encourage his fellow men to step up their bedroom tactics so that their wives wouldn't have to resort to pleasure equipment.

Sharing the video on his Instagram story, he wrote:

“Dear men, How did we allow this sht to replace us? We need to do a lot more!”

See a screenshot below:

Peter Okoye begs men to do better in bed to prevent being replaced by toys



Peter PSquare jumps into crowd to mouth kiss female fan

Nigerian singer Peter ‘PSquare’ Okoye made headlines for kissing a female fan during a show.

In a video that made the rounds on social media, the music star was seen jumping off the stage while performing at his show in Amsterdam.

After approaching the ladies, Peter tried to kiss one of them, and she turned her cheek to him. However, he also made sure to plant another kiss on her mouth despite her attempts to brush him off. The camera later showed the lady laughing awkwardly.

Paul PSquare’s bae gushes over their love, shares Paris photos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that famous Nigerian singer Paul Okoye’s new younger lover, Ivy Zenny, has once again put their relationship in the news with her recent post.

The young lady, who appears to be totally in love with the music star, shared photos of them in Paris.

In the snaps, the celebrity couple rocked colour-coordinated outfits as they held onto each other and posed for the camera.

