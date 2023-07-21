DJ Cuppy has given fans a view into a high-tech boat belonging to her billionaire father Femi Otedola

Cuppy, who revealed the boat was named after her mother, Nana, also showed off different customised sections of the boat

It was on this same high-tech boat; Cuppy hosted popular US rapper Swae Lee, which stirred reactions from netizens

Popular disk jockey and billionaire heiress DJ Cuppy is currently in Nigeria and recently made headlines after she hosted US rapper Swae Lee on a cruise boat.

In a recent Instastory, Cuppy shared some exciting details about the high-tech boat belonging to her billionaire father and businessman Femi Otedola.

Cuppy expresses her love for big boats. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

The disc jockey revealed the boat was named after her mother, Nana, as she showed off the customised interior online.

Slide the post below to check out the pictures Cuppy shared:

See more pictures below:

Screenshot of more pictures shared by Cuppy. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

A quick search on Nairaland showed the high-tech boat belonged to the Otedola as far back as 13 years ago.

