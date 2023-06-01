After getting dragged by some ladies over her tacky and synthetic hair, there has been a significant improvement in DJ Cuppy's look

In a video on the singer's page, she was seen playing her DJ set in a gorgeous black and pink hair

Fans of Cuppy couldn't help but gush over her as most of them love the new development and look

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Some of DJ Cuppy's fans believe her look has significantly improved since she started rocking wigs of other colours, mainly black.

Several photos of the singer rocking black hair with hints of pink have got her fans gushing over her.

Netizens gush over DJ Cuppy's new look Photo credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

In a new post on her page, Cuppy, playing her set as a DJ, wore a curly black and pink wig.

Cuppy, the daughter of billionaire, Femi Otedola, looked like she was having fun, and in her caption, the singer expressed joy in getting paid to do what she loves.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The singer wrote:

"It’s officially festival season! Who would’ve thought that I would get PAID to party all summer? I can’t believe it - but I’m not complaining! "

Watch the video below:

Recall, Legit.ng reported on how a viral video of influencer Caramel and her friends discussing the billionaire daughter on their podcast stirred reactions.

According to one of them, the singer is hated because of her synthetic and tacky hair, even though she has enough money as a billionaire daughter to look better.

Netizens react to Cuppy's post

bella__geng:

"It’s the way she has been maintaining different black wigs with sprinkles of pink for me. What did those girls say again???"

kylian_efe_:

"Good sex, good energy,good loving got u smiling cuppy..indeed love is a beautiful thing"

stitches24_by_cecilia:

"Na only this Girl for advise me make I hear only Cuppy … forget age now… make I collect advise for here."

vin_vivy2:

"Iyawo Ryan looking so cute Biggest Cuppy."

rica1914_jw:

"i just love her vibes"

DJ Cuppy stirs reactions as she goes out in her father’s expensive customised ride

Meanwhile, DJ Cuppy sparked reactions on the timeline as she alerted her fans and followers about her next adventure.

The billionaire daughter shared a cute picture of her beautiful self in her father’s customised lavish ride as she was set to drive out.

The entertainer noted that her father was unaware she was leaving in his car.

Source: Legit.ng