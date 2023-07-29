Popular Nigerian actress Ebele Okaro is in a mourning period as she announced the passing of her husband, Anyi Okaro

The movie star shared a photo of her husband to reflect on his life and the beautiful things he did while on earth

She said that rather than thinking of him as gone, she would view him as resting from the world's wickedness

Nollywood veteran Ebele Okaro, has taken to social media to announce the death of her beloved husband Anyi Okaro.

The grieving wife posted a photo of her deceased spouse along with an emotional message expressing the difficult moment.

Actress Ebele Okaro grieves as she loses husband Credit: @ebeleokaro

Source: Instagram

In her post, she praised her deceased spouse for his incredible time on earth.

She stated that she does not consider his death to be the end but rather a respite from the world's tribulations and anguish.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In Ebele's opinion, her husband has embarked on a new journey, as existence has many facets, of which Earth is only one.

She wrote:

"Don't think of him as gone away his journey's just begun, life holds so many facets this earth is only one. Just think of him as resting from the sorrows and the tears in a place of warmth and comfort. where there are no days and years.

Think how he must be wishing that we could know today how nothing but our sadness can really pass away. And think of him as living in the hearts of those he touched...For nothing loved is ever lost and he was loved so much.ANYI REST IN PEACE."

See her post below:

Nollywood Stars and fans mourn Ebele's husband

Colleagues and fans of the actress took to the comment section to share their heartfelt sympathy over the actress's husband's death.

See comments below:

kenerics:

"Oh my God! Be Strong Maami. May God comfort you at this trying time . God rest his soul ❤️."

chiomakpotha:

"Nnenne m ! Be strong ! So sorry for your loss. He is resting in peace."

ritaedochie:

"Chaaaaaiiiiii NWANNEM OOOOOOOOOO IT IS WELL. I AM HAPPY YOU FOUGHT LIKE A MAN BUT GOD ALMIGHTY KNOWS THE BEST. PLEASE ACCEPT MY HEART FELT SYMPATHY."

onnymichael:

"Oh ! May his soul rest in peace .. take heart mama, the lord is your strength.."

queennwokoye:

"OMG. May God give you the grace and the strength to bear this loss mummy."

Nollywood actor Don Brymo Uchegbe passes on

In other news, the Nigerian movie industry was thrown into mourning as reports of the passing of veteran actor Don Brymo went viral online.

According to reports, Don Brymo was rushed to a hospital in Anambra state on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, after collapsing on set. It is said that the actor was revived at the hospital but was declared dead the following morning.

Fans of the actor are left in even more shock as they stormed his social media page, and the last video on his page, posted a day before his passing, was of him dancing with his colleague Harry B Anyanwu. Many netizens took to social media to react to the tragic news of the veteran actor's death as they mourned the great loss.

Source: Legit.ng