Like every parent, Nigerian celebrities are not left out when it comes to celebrating their children in different styles

While many will flood their social media timelines with cute pictures of their kids on social media day, others will go all out to spoil their wards with expensive gifts

In this article, Legit.ng lists popular celebrities who have gifted their children houses and landed properties

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Thanks to their parents, there are a number of Nigerian celebrity kids who have houses and landed properties in their names.

This is aside from the special privilege that comes with their parents' celebrity status.

Kizz Daniel gifted his boys two penthouses. Credit: @tontolet @kizzdaniel @reginachukwu

Source: Instagram

Usually, celebrities would use their children's birthday celebrations as an opportunity to gift them expensive gifts.

Legit.ng, in this article, takes a look at popular celebrities across the entertainment industry who have gifted their children houses and properties. See them below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

1. Actress Yetunde Barnabas and her football hubby gift their daughter a mini-estate

Actress Yetunde Barnabas 'Miss Pepeye' and her footballer husband Olayinka Peter left many praying against poverty after they gifted their 1-year-old daughter Gemma a mini-estate.

The estate, which already has beautifully designed structures in it, was named after the birthday girl.

Check out the video of Gemma's estate below:

2. Tonto Dikeh gifts her son King Andre land in Scotland on his 6th birthday, ten plots of land on his 7th

The mother of one is known to always give her son a special treat on his birthday.

In 2022, Tonto made headlines after she gifted King Andre a land in faraway Scotland. Also, on his 7th birthday in 2023, the talented actress gave her son ten plots of land and a court/estate of 58 hectares named after him (King Andre court).

3. Biodun Okeowo 'Omoborty' gifts daughter a new house on her 18th birthday

In 2022, Biodun Okeowo, popularly known as Omoborty, went all out to celebrate her lookalike daughter Ife on her 18th birthday.

The Yoruba movie maker made her daughter a landlady by purchasing a house as a gift for her.

4. Kizz Daniel gifts his twin sons a penthouse

Kizz Daniel is representing the music industry on this list.

The singer in 2021 gave his boys Jalil and Jelani their first multimillion naira gift, two-bedroom penthouse apartments for each of the boys in the highbrow area of Lekki.

5. Regina Chukwu builds a house for her kids

Actress Regina Chukwu ended 2022 as a landlady as she posted a photo of her new house with her and her two children posing in front of the enormous property.

In a statement, Regina stressed that the house was for her kids.

“My kids finally have a house they can call their OWN," she said.

Yetunde Barnabas's hubby dedicates two goals to their daughter

Legit.ng reported that Peter Olayinka, a footballer and husband of actress Yetunde Barnabas sparked reactions after videos of dedicating two goals to his little princess, Gemma, went viral.

The striker, who plays Serbian side Red Star Belgrade, bagged a brace against Italian team Fiorentina during a Uefa Champions League qualifying match.

After scoring both goals, Peter dedicated them to his beautiful daughter Gemma Olayinka. The celebrations were to appreciate his daughter on her birthday as she turned a year old.

Source: Legit.ng