Popular Nigerian singer Jaywon has shared a photo of his wife and daughter on his Instagram page

The This Year crooner shared the rare photo to celebrate his beautiful wife on her birthday

The singer gushed over how lucky he is to have his wife, and his fans joined him in celebrating her

Nigerian singer Jaywon pleasantly surprised his fans and followers with a post showing off his family.

To celebrate his wife's birthday, the singer shared a photo of her and their little daughter.

Netizens react as Jaywon celebrates his wife Photo credit: @jaywonjuwonlo

Source: Instagram

In his caption, Jaywon expressed how lucky he is that his wife chose to make him her one and only.

He wrote:

"I’m so lucky to be your one and only. Happy birthday sugar ❤️"

See the post below:

Netizens react to Jaywon's post

Fans and followers of the singer joined him in celebrating his wife as they also gushed over her beauty.

Read some comments gathered below:

solidmamat:

"Congratulations boo. Super excited about this. Happy birthday wifey. God bless you both."

hrm_douglasdebbie:

"Congratulations dear☺️ so beautiful "

funmi_ayinke

"Congratulations Legend. Your family is blessed. My best regards please "

iamblesscee:

"Family is everything in man's life especially when you're bless with dey woman of ur dreams."

tfwsofficial:

"Birthday greetings to your Lady "

topianoo2k:

"More life in good health and wealth mummy wa ❤️"

consult.dr.ope:

"Congratulations Egbon ❤️"

hippie_winnie:

"Happy Birthday mate , live long and prosper "

maziadebayo:

"Happy birthday long life in good health and wealth AMEN."

emmaoflagos:

"Happiest birthday madam to our pen lord. We love you ma."

hippie_winnie:

"Happy Birthday mate , live long and prosper "

ofia_cartal:

"God bless her New age Amen, happy birthday with long life & more prosperity ❤️❤️❤️"

