“Lucky to Be Your One and Only”: Jaywon Shares Rare Photo of Beautiful Wife and Daughter As She Marks Birthday
- Popular Nigerian singer Jaywon has shared a photo of his wife and daughter on his Instagram page
- The This Year crooner shared the rare photo to celebrate his beautiful wife on her birthday
- The singer gushed over how lucky he is to have his wife, and his fans joined him in celebrating her
Nigerian singer Jaywon pleasantly surprised his fans and followers with a post showing off his family.
To celebrate his wife's birthday, the singer shared a photo of her and their little daughter.
In his caption, Jaywon expressed how lucky he is that his wife chose to make him her one and only.
He wrote:
"I’m so lucky to be your one and only. Happy birthday sugar ❤️"
See the post below:
Netizens react to Jaywon's post
Fans and followers of the singer joined him in celebrating his wife as they also gushed over her beauty.
Read some comments gathered below:
solidmamat:
"Congratulations boo. Super excited about this. Happy birthday wifey. God bless you both."
hrm_douglasdebbie:
"Congratulations dear☺️ so beautiful "
funmi_ayinke
"Congratulations Legend. Your family is blessed. My best regards please "
iamblesscee:
"Family is everything in man's life especially when you're bless with dey woman of ur dreams."
tfwsofficial:
"Birthday greetings to your Lady "
topianoo2k:
"More life in good health and wealth mummy wa ❤️"
consult.dr.ope:
"Congratulations Egbon ❤️"
hippie_winnie:
"Happy Birthday mate , live long and prosper "
maziadebayo:
"Happy birthday long life in good health and wealth AMEN."
emmaoflagos:
"Happiest birthday madam to our pen lord. We love you ma."
ofia_cartal:
"God bless her New age Amen, happy birthday with long life & more prosperity ❤️❤️❤️"
