Popular Nigerian singer, Jaywon, appears to have found love with a foreign lady to the joy of fans

Taking to his official social media page, the music star shared a series of her photos as he wished her a happy birthday

Not long after, a number of fans trooped to the singer’s comment section and hailed the lady as ‘their wife’

Popular Nigerian singer, Jaywon, has now caused a buzz on social media after he posted photos of a mystery lady online.

On his official Instagram page, the music star shared several photos of a foreign black woman.

Not stopping there, he accompanied the post with a short and simple birthday message to the lady.

Singer Jaywon finally unveils partner. Photos: @jaywonjuwonlo

From the message, it was apparent that Jaywon’s relationship with the lady was more than platonic.

He wrote:

“You’re the yin to my yang Happy Birthday Love ❤️.”

See his post below:

Internet users call mystery lady Jaywon’s wife

Not long after the singer posted the photos, a number of people took to his comment section to gush over the celebrant.

A number of them referred to her as “our wife”. Others however questioned the singer on more details about her. Read some of their comments below:

Iamblackiq:

“Una really like them like that? Abi na the big A una like‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️”

Oreziworldwide:

“Tag her na jay .. make we help you greet her well well .. you know say we love you.”

Slizzymusic:

“Happy birthday our iyawo.”

Design.by.sthafeez:

“Happy birthday to her boss .”

Iam_omobee:

“Happy birthday wifey.”

Adedoyin_ashiru:

“Jayyyyyyyyyyyy. Happy birthday to her the Yung of your Yang .”

Maraigold:

“Happy birthday Olori ❤️❤️❤️.”

Interesting.

Jaywon calls out Dbanj

Jaywon took to social media to call out his colleague and veteran singer D’banj over intellectual property.

This is coming as D’banj dropped a song dubbed Face Show featuring Skiibii.

Jaywon, in a post via his Instastory, said D’banj called him to ask his artist to drop his song, which he and his label refused to comply with.

However, D’banj went on to drop the new song, which is currently making waves.

Source: Legit.ng