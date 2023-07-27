Nigerian music star Wizkid is prepping for his London show scheduled to take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 29

Ahead of the big day, Wizkid has been sharing lovely pictures and videos of his crew getting ready

A clip showing Wizkid riding a bike while his crew do their jobs has stirred reactions from many of his fans

One of Nigeria's much-loved singers, Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, has been sharing lovely moments with his fans ahead of his London show which will take place at one of the biggest stadiums in the UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, on July 29.

The London show is a part of Wizkid's More Love Less Ego (MLLE) tour, with many of his fans anticipating the big day.

Wizkid and crew prepare for London show. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Wizkid recently flooded his Instagram page with pictures of his crew getting ready to give fans the best.

See the pictures below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch a video of Wizkid riding a bike while his crew do their jobs.

Fans gush over video of Wizkid on a bike

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions to the video; see them below:

kwan_the_freeman:

"Coolest Cat in Afrika!."

softnation11:

"Love you forever big bird."

arocheta77:

"Mr macaroni riding on d bicycle."

channing602:

"Wait, Cavemen on the drums. This show go Mahd oo!!"

kofooo._:

"burst my head frrr, you’re so adorable this young man."

elizabeth_zannah:

"King Biggest name outta Africa.. GOAT ❤️‍❤️ Africa MJ, Love you bro ."

__nazaa._:

"The best!!! 001I don’t Stan anyhow ."

iam_michealz:

"Most fashionable male ."

skyboi_officail:

"this one wey daddy don dey like snap with bike so this days..he sure say he nor wan turn ghost rider ... love you biggest bird ."

sleem_jr1:

"Person wey get show next 2 days just Dey ride bike up and down Big wiz ❤️."

humuani__:

"Freshest man in the world !"

Wizkid juggles football at Tottenham Stadium

A viral video showed the moment Wizkid was seen juggling a ball like a professional to the admiration of those at Tottenham Stadium, where his London show is scheduled for Saturday, July 29.

The Nigerian music star would join the likes of Beyonce, who have performed at the over 60,000-capacity stadium.

Reacting to a video of Wikzid juggling football, a fan wrote:

"If baba wasn’t musician, baba go play football ."

Source: Legit.ng