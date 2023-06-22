Videos of Wizkid at Tottenham Hotspur stadium in the UK ahead of his show in the UK are trending on the Nigerian social media space

In one of the clips, Wizkid was seen showing off his fun side and was spotted juggling football like a professional in another

Wizkid's Tottenham show is set to take place on July 29, where he will be putting Nigeria and Afrobeats on the world map once again

Nigerian international star Ayo Balogun Wizkid is getting set for his London show which is set to take place at one of the biggest stadiums in the UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, on July 29.

Ahead of the big concert, which is a part of his More Love Less Ego (MLLE) tour, videos of Wizkid visiting Tottenham Hotsport stadium have emerged online.

Wizkid's MLLE tour to commence on July 29. Credit: @wizkidayo @adeshope_shopsydoo

A clip showed the moment Wizkid showed off his fun side while showing off his outfit.

Another clip showed the moment Wizkid juggled a ball like a professional to the admiration of those present on the pitch.

The Nigerian music star could join the likes of Beyonce, who have performed at the over 60,000-capacity stadium.

Netizens react as Wizkid juggles football

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

i_said_666:

"This man just sabi everything ❤️."

officialamorous:

"Football Dey inside naija blood ."

timzee_trillionz:

"Senior men’s doings❤️@iamsmade my oga on top ft @wizkidayo agba baller."

gt__pounds600:

"@wizkidayo I love you Big Wiz❤️."

tofa_visuals:

"For real ! Wizzy nah agba ballar."

keep.on_believing:

"If baba wasn’t musician, baba go play football ."

iam_lilpapa:

"@chelseafc See better Midfielder no 10."

