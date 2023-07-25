Fuji star Pasuma has finally shared a picture of his biological father, Pa Odetola, as he clocked 88 on Tuesday, July 25

Pasuma, whose biological father's identity has been a secret took, sweetly celebrated his dad as he called for prayers

Popular celebrities, as well as fans of the Fuji maestro, have flooded his comment section with birthday messages to Pasuma's dad

Popular Fuji singer Ajibola Alabi Odetola well known as Pasuma, recently caused a stir online after he finally shared pictures of his biological father, Pa Odetola, on the latter's 88th birthday, which falls on Tuesday, July 25.

Pasuma, in a short caption, expressed gratitude to God on his dad's behalf as he urged fans and colleagues to join him in celebrating his father's milestone in life.

Pasuma's dad clocks 88.

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

"Hip hip HurrayHappy birthday PA ODETOLA,Haliamdulilahi my Dad is 88yrs today 25th of July 2023 Help me say a prayer to him(Longlife Dad ❤️❤️❤️)."

See his post below:

This finally put to rest rumours of the singer's dad being Nollywood actor Charles Oluomo better known as Agbako, who made headlines for saying he was qualified to be called Pasuma's dad.

Celebrities, and fans pen birthday messages to Pasuma's dad at 88

Legit.ng captured some of the messages from Nollywood stars, among others. See them below:

jumokeodetola:

"Happy birthday grandpa ❤️."

faithiawilliams:

"Happy birthday daddy."

officialtoyinadewale:

"Happy happy birthday Grandpa Eetunbo jehun omo pepepe Insha Allah ."

ms_wassy:

"Happpyyyy Birthdayyyyy to the sweetest grandpa I pray the good GOD that we serve will keep you and continue to watch over you. Pa Odetola, isu omo atunbo jina fun yin In Shaa ALLAH we love you GDGP ❤️"

adeniyijohnson:

"Happy birthday grandpa ❤️."

taniamamosar:

"First time of seeing your dad? Thought its Charles olumo?"

officialpasumababylover:

"Birthdayyyy blessings Grandpa Keep living in his Grace May your days be long in good health ❤️."

juwon_debbie:

"Long life and prosperity sir. I thought pe you’re Baba Agbako ‘s son. E don tey wey older people don dey mislead us ."

abdulbasaet:

"I’ve never heard you praise your dad in songs, only Alhaja thought he was late. Alhamdulillah for his life. Happy Birthday to him."

Pasuma jumps on Amapiano

Pasuma gave the likes of Davido, Asake, Seyi Vibez, among others, a run for their money as he jumped on the trending Amapiano sound, Legit.ng reported.

The Fuji star shared a new video of him vibing to his newly released amapiano song, which he said is now available on streaming platforms.

Sharing the video, Pasuma wrote: "New Pasuma #Load out on all platforms #amapiano."

