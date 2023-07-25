Popular Yoruba actress Wumi Toriola recently threw a housewarming party, and it was a star-studded affair

The movie stars colleagues like Iyabo Ojo, Foluke Daramola, Faithia Williams and a host of others in the video she shared

In another video, the mum of one proudly showed off the interior of her lavish sitting room

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Popular Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola in February shared the great news of her latest acquisition, a mansion, with fans.

On Sunday, July 23, the movie star threw a housewarming party, and it was a star-studded affair as her colleagues came through for her.

Wumi Toriola threw a housewarming party. Photo credit: @wumitoriola

Source: Instagram

In a video on her page, Wumi Toriola showed off the decoration and some of the guests that graced her party.

"It is the Lord’s doing, and it is marvellous in our sight…Congratulations to me on my House warming dedication."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The actress' sitting room was filled with her loved ones in mostly coordinated outfits who prayed and celebrated with her.

She wrote:

"Thank you beautiful people. Coming back for epistle."

Some of the celebrities who showed up for the actress included Faithia Williams, Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Adekaz, Bimbo Success, and Foluke Daramola

"THANK YOU beautiful people. Thank you so much. Cc @faithiawilliams @iyaboojofespris @realmercyaigbe @adekazproductions @folukedaramolasalako @bimbosuccess @drkunle @shade_olona."

Netizens celebrate with Wumi Toriola

Congratulatory messages poured in for the actress; fans and colleagues also prayed for her.

Read some comments gathered below:

faithiawilliams:

"Congratulations once again "

ololadeabuta_gracias:

"Awwwwww beautiful people, congrats on this one, no be small win, you have done soo well "

shirleyoaikhenan_gbariye:

"CONGRATULATIONS - You are an encouragement to many- I love your tenacity-"

shebabyshebaby:

"Congratulations dear "

tope_alabi_:

"Congratulations Wunmi , love you sis❤️"

iam_faivee:

"I sighted my alhaja minnah with the H beautiful souls."

wtphilos:

"We are Super proud of you mama ❤️. Keep shining like a star ✨that you are "

aajewealth:

"Congratulations dear❤️ you sef you be better person if not these pple no go show face, Ire akari lashe olorun Amin."

bukunmioluwasina:

"The house dey enter my Eye!!! ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️❤️ O por aunty mi!!"

diamond_alade:

" latest landlady congratulations ma."

Actress Wumi Toriola breaks down in tears on IG live

Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola had enough negative press about her, and she addressed the issue during an Instagram live session.

A portion of the session that made the rounds on social media captured an emotional Toriola calling out anonymous colleagues in the entertainment industry working against her.

Toriola made it clear that she has never had to sleep with men for money or sell her body to achieve the success she is currently enjoying. She dared anyone with evidence of her alleged immoral conduct to come out with receipts.

Source: Legit.ng