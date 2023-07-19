Fuji maestro Pasuma has jumped on the trending Amapiano genre in the Nigerian music industry

Pasuma shared a new video of him vibing to his new song, which he revealed is now out on different streaming platforms

The new song has been receiving commendation from music lovers as many urged the Fuji star to feature Asake or Wizkid

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Fuji veteran Alabi Pasuma also known as Oganla, has given the likes of Davido, Asake, Seyi Vibez, among others, a run for their money as he jumped on the trending Amapiano sound.

The Fuji star, who has worked it the likes of Olamide, Qdot, among others in the music industry, shared a new video of him vibing to his newly released amapiano song, which he said is now available on streaming platforms.

Pasuma drops amapiano song. Credit: @asakemusic @officialpasuma

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video, Pasuma wrote: "New Pasuma #Load out on all platforms #amapiano."

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Netizens commend Pasum as he jumps on amapiano

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that have trailed Pasuma's new song as many urged him to feature a popular Afrobeat star on a remix.

See their comments below:

reign_ayo:

"Most dynamic Fuji musician ever."

ricch__ayo3:

"This Egbon too sabi sing ."

mc_bokujaka:

"Osupa con dey claim king of music ."

kboss1010:

"the guy good abeg ."

iam_mykriss_:

"WAP nah baba normal ."

olamsj.a.y:

"Omo na to just feature asake remain ."

bakareyusufo:

"You are truly a legend with massive talent @officialpasuma."

ay_bangz:

"Just feature my name sake wizzy baby and this song is gone. Cc @wizkidayo."

officialbobirachi:

"Baba kill the beat ooo, Asake no do pass like dis oooo"

maowhytte:

"@portablebaeby make you jump on this @seyi_vibez make you take last verse … @officialpasuma baba ❤️…. This guys are Ours .. ikorodu connect . Ogun state awa nita."

Swae Lee apologises for insinuating amapiano originated in Nigeria

American rapper Swae Lee found himself in the middle of a social media storm after insinuating that the popular South African music genre, amapiano, originated from Nigeria, Legit.ng reported.

The No Type hitmaker quickly realised his mistake and took to Twitter to issue a heartfelt apology, explaining his intentions and urging for unity among Africans.

In a video posted on his Twitter account, Swae Lee expressed his regret for the misunderstanding caused by his previous Tweet. He explained that he was excited because he was working on new music inspired by amapiano.

Source: Legit.ng