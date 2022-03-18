Big Brother Naija reality star, Cynthia Nwadiora who is better known as Cee-C has taken to social media to upload some new photos

In the latest stack of pictures, the 2018 BBNaija ex-housemate rocked a stunning red dress

A while ago, Legit.ng highlighted some of the reality star's looks on her vacation in Europe

Cynthia Nwadiora who is popularly known as Cee-C has left her fans pretty excited following her recent upload on social media.

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2018 reality star recently attended an event and chose to leave heads turning - as per usual.

In the photos, the TV star and top brand influencer donned a flirty asymmetrical dress with a mono strap.

The form-fitting red dress featured feather trimming at the hemlines alongside a plunging neckline.

She wore her hair in a centre-part braided low ponytail and came through with a fierce makeup look.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Cee-C's gorgeous look sparks reactions

Cee-C had people including her fellow celebrities hailing her in the comment section.

officialosas:

"Yup that’s my boo CeeC."

thearinolao:

"Always a stunner."

tommy_berrybb:

"The King slaying in red."

