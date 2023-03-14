Popular Nigerian skit maker-turned-singer Carter Efe has kept gathering reactions with his newly released song as he tagged Davido for a feature

The controversial internet personality took to Twitter to boldly demand a verse from the country’s notable Afrobeats star

Carter Efe, in his statement on Twitter, tagged his senior colleague’s official Twitter handle to beg him for a verse, which left netizens with a lot to say

Popular Nigerian comedian-turned-singer has continued to spark various reactions with his newly released song Oluchi, featuring Skiibii and Berri Tiga.

The online creator took to his Twitter handle to beg Nigerian superstar Davido for a verse on his new song.

Carter Efe tagged his senior colleague’s official handle to gain his attention.

"OLUCHI is out❤️@davido I need a verse from you."

Nigerians troll Carter Efe for tagging Davido

"Una nor just get respect at all."

"Carter never in your life disrespect my goat again thank you."

"You no fit ask machala for verse ? Abi you Dey mad ni."

"Anh anh. It’s the inconsistency for me. No wonder Big Wiz No ever answer you."

"You don do mistake na wizkid you wan tag abi?"

Don't chase clout with Davido name werey enjoy your machala fame."

"You don dey pass your boundary."

"To become the 4th artiste? this guy is not even serious."

Fans react as Carter Efe releases new song with Skiibii and Berri Tiga

Carter Efe sparked reactions online over his latest 2023 jam, Oluchi, which features Berri Tiga and Skiibii.

Recall that the skit maker and the young upcoming, Berri had a clash in 2022 over their viral hit track Machala.

Concerned netizens and music lovers queried the online creator to know if he had settled their percentages amicably to avoid another drama.

Carter Efe’s girlfriend confirms he is not handsome

Carter Efe’s girlfriend Ella, who continued to love up with her man, shared a video that sparked reactions among netizens.

The skit maker’s Hunny Bunny posted a video of Carter while she indicated that "he wasn’t even handsome."

In the clip Ella shared, she merged some throwback funny pictures of the comedian-turned-musician.

Source: Legit.ng