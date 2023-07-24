A man by the name of Oriretan Honour has sparked reactions after she called out Nigerian teenage female skit maker and comic Emmanuella because of a video she posted on TikTok

In his post, Oriretan slammed Emmanuella for twerking and dancing seductively while wearing a skin-tight outfit that exposed all of her burgeoning young body figures

The young man who called out Emmanuella cautioned her and noted that it was unwise of her to let her fast-developing body, fame, and money lead her astray too early in life

The child star and comic, Emmanuella recently turned 13, and several of her body features have begun to burgeon really fast as she turns into a young lady.

It is evident that her early stage of teenagehood seems to have sparked certain desires in the child star, leading to some reactions from her fans.

Nigerian man Oriretan calls out child star Emmanuella over a viral TikTok video of her whining and twerking her waits online. Credit:@emmanuellamarkangelcomedy/@oriretanhonour

Source: Instagram

A Nigerian man by the name of Oriretan Honour, in a post shared on Facebook, chided Emmanuella, noting that it was unwise of her to be twerking and whining her waist on TikTok.

Oriretan further noted that it would be unwise for Emmanuella to be lusting because of her fast-developing bodily features.

He further advised Emmanuella to be patient and get educated because celebrity life as an adult is no child's play.

See Oriretan's post slamming Emmauella below:

See how netizens reacted to the video of Emmanuella twerking

Oladele Zion:

"Like seriously, I totally agree with you today. It will be so unwise for you if you didn't talk about this matter. Extremely unwise if you don't hit the main point, gigantic unwise if you didn't talk about the next move she ought to take."

Philip official:

"Who be this one again."

Duruji Ogechi McDuke:

"May God bless you for speaking out."

Ifera Denniz:

"Honour Oriretan You are amazingly wise on this, what she will still do and even get tired of it at some point when she's an adult , more unwise of her letting go of her education for the talent she's no more projecting due to lack of focus, and even unusually unwise of Mark Angel for poor management after the money and fame. Indeed you are wise on this buddy."

Ogbu Chinenye:

"I swear she's very very unwise these days. One bottle of champagne for being so wise."

Mac David Emeka Akwuking:

"Mr unwise you are wise on this one cos she is very unwise!"

Ngozi Nwankwo George:

"You’re really a search light cos you’re everywhere but this one too is very much good unwise. Supported. Adulthood is quite long and demanding."

Thankgod Enoch:

"Emmanuella be calming down abeg.... Adulthood no dey easy oooo."

Kid comedian Emmanuella sparks reactions as she whines waist in viral video, many react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that popular child comedian Emmanuella Samuel got the internet buzzing with a new dancing video she shared on social media.

The adorable teenager, who rose to popularity a few years ago owing to her amazing acting technique, released a video of herself swaying to the remix of Victony's hit single, "Soweto", on her TikTok account.

In the video, Emmanuella danced and rolled her waist to the background music. She was dressed in a big black shirt and a mini skirt.

