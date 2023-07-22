Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has finally taken to social media to react to her colleague, Angela Okorie's allegations and online dragging

In a clip shared on her page, Anita Joseph noted that she feels extremely blessed and highly favoured and for that reason, she understands why some people would want to stain her white

Anita's post is coming days after Angela Okorie alleged that the super curvy actress had cheated on her husband by sleeping with a herbalist for juju potions

Popular Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has sparked reactions online as she finally takes to social media to react to the several allegations levelled against her colleague, Angela Okorie.

Angela Okorie had alleged that her colleague was one of the informants of the controversial blog, Gistlover Inside Nollywood.

Anita Joseph has finally reacted to the allegations levelled against her by her ex-friend, Angela Okorie. Photo credit: @realanitajoseph/@realangleokorie

She also accused Anita's close pal Uche Elendu of poisoning her ex-lover and actor, Benedict Johnson.

In a recent post, the voluptuous actress Anita Joseph reacted to the allegation as she completely ignored Angela Okorie's rants.

Unlike her husband, Mc Fish, who came out to defend his wife, Anita, in her post, gushed over herself while noting that she's so blessed and highly favoured.

See Anita Joseph's post reacting to the allegations Angela Okorie levelled against her below:

See how netizens reacted to Anita Joseph's post

@zenab_babe:

"We all know that everything she’s saying is getting to you ‍♀️u are just doing and posting too much just to cover up all of una go dey alright las las."

@torgbor.irene:

"I love both, but the best reply to avoid long fight and pressure is exactly what she's doing if u don't understand block urself period...lol."

@lovethchi65:

"Mother foul. That's what Angela called you and please stop replying her with fake account ."

@nikkyzsaveandsmile:

"All you need is just focus with your family na beg I beg you..That shows a sign of maturity. She wil get tired."

@chukwuemekachidinma:

"Zukwanuike this woman."

@only_one_kindness22:

"Honestly I don’t even expect a guilty person to respond.wetin she wan talk kwanu."

@hey_tiwa:

"I wonder why yll are calling her mother hen ,when you haven’t called your mom that !!!!!!"

@official_estherdbillionsohue:

"Anita I love ❤️ you! That's all I can say! Please even after today don't say a word! You won alot of heart with your silence some stories are left unsaid! Now it shows you're matured! Indeed you love and respect your husband! Only a woman who listens to her husband or those she love will act the way you did! You're doing well Please don't stop!"

@abarahchichi:

"I love you so much @realanitajoseph , your silence is killing them..May God protect us from bitter souls."

@salome_ntiaba

"Dancing to cover up Shame deep down you’re not happy . I pray you heal from this."

Mc Fish slams those accusing his wife Anita Joseph of cheating amid Angela Okorie’s scandal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Micheal Fisayo, better known as Mc Fish, the husband of Nollywood actress Anita Joseph came out to defend his wife in full glare.

In a post shared on social media, Mc Fish slammed Angela Okorie and anyone who claimed that his wife, Anita cheated on him.

The popular hypeman wrote on his page that the burden of proof lies on the accuser, not the accused.

