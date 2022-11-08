A Nigerian genius, Emmanuella Mayaki, has been celebrated by many on social media after gaining admission into Mary Baldwin University

Admitted for the Programme for the Exceptionally Gifted, the teenager would be studying computer science, a course she has been passionate about

Many Nigerians on Instagram praised her as the pride of the country as some wished their children were like her

A 13-year-old Nigerian girl, Emmanuella Mayaki, has made her family and birth country proud as she got into an American university as a student.

She was admitted into the popular Programme for the Exceptionally Gifted (PEG) at Mary Baldwin University, where she would be learning computer science, The Guardian reports.

Many Nigerians on social media praised her rare brilliance. Photo source: Vanguard, EduFirst NG

Emmanuella in Mary Baldwin University

A part of her admission letter reads:

"...congratulations on your acceptance to the Programme for the Exceptionally Gifted(PEG) at Mary Baldwin University! Welcome to the PEG class of 2026.”

To gain admission into the prestigious university, she had 91% of 1,300 in her SAT.

When Punch shared the news on Instagram, it got many Nigerians praising her.

Below are some of the reactions:

chidinas said:

"Congratulations girl I tap this grace for my Angel Amen."

m_kolade said:

"It is not possible in the UK. She would be in secondary class year 8."

bridgetmayaki said:

"Congratulations my daughter. Go make us proud over and over."

tyb_groceries_ said:

"Father God let my children also make me proud,congratulations Emmanuella proud of this great achievement."

jydeautos said:

"Na wah o, why must all our best brains be exported….we all think it’s the right thing."

tondem_cakesandpastries said:

"You see now, it's clearly stated the years she will spend at the university. But Nigerian undergraduates are not sure how many years they will spend at the uni for a 4 yrs course. What a failed system!!!"

Emmanuella got a teaching job

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that in 2019, Emmanuella was offered a teaching appointment for making some technological changes to an Artificial Intelligence project.

It was gathered that she was proficient in all main Microsoft programs and has even launched a website of her own.

The teenager built ICT academy

In 2020 at just 11 years old, she built an ICT academy in Abuja to train other kids. She once said:

“I want to become a machine learning engineer because I have experience in programming and my job is to program a machine to perform specific tasks..."

The commissioning of Emma ICT Academy-CodeKid was attended by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and his wife, Professor Idia Ize-Iyamu.

