The Big Brother Naija All Stars season has kicked off today, July 23, and old housemates returned to the house as promised

Kiddwaya was the second housemate introduced into the house, and netizens are excited for him

The billionaire kid says he is ready to show his realness, catch fun and grab the N120m

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The second housemate to be introduced into the BBNaija All Stars house was Kiddwaya, and his entrance sent social media abuzz.

The reality star, in his introduction, said he had a good time during his season and is up for more.

Kiddwaya returns to All Stars season Photo credit: @kiddwaya

Source: Instagram

Kiddwaya added that the sides of him people did not see will come to play, and he will be real and fun all through.

See Kiddwaya below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens react to Kiddwaya on the show

Netizens are sure this BBNaija season will be the best yet in history. People couldn't help but make fun of the billionaire kid based on his behaviour during his season.

Read comments below:

joy4greatness:

"My fav oooo Saturday party abt to be lit"

julift_:

"This show go swt ooo"

teejayssignature:

"Kidwaya don start talk nonsense "

vivi_hotty:

"Na why kid Dey learn new dance steps since"

itzthelly:

"Kid came for vacation "

secrets_by_allure:

" I laugh hard when I heard it, like who you won deceive."

mayreepaul:

"I screameddddd because omo it's about to be the best bbn ever."

uniqfeetwears_kiddies:

"He is here for the comic relief"

houseofyomama:

"I am.here for kids dance steps ..Saturday party is gonna be fun"

liciaspastries_beverages:

"Am here for the money so I can share with everyone Kid."

chiaamah6:

"My brother is back."

lade06:

"I don dey laugh already kidwayya my guy."

officialleve_:

"Make this one go seat down jare. His fun though."

Kiddwaya's mum prays for daughter-in-law as he celebrates birthday

Nothing makes a typical African mother happier than seeing her grandkids or witnessing their children’s marriage and it appears billionaire wife, Susan Waya, was itching to experience these perks of motherhood.

Susan, in an Instagram post, explained that the month of February was a special one to her, especially since it’s her first son’s birth month.

According to the doting mum, her son would be 31 on Friday, February 4. and she used the opportunity to point out how she had been frantically praying to be blessed with a daughter-in-law.

Source: Legit.ng