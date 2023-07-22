Nigerian Manchester United fans have gone gaga online as ace Afrobeat superstar Davido meets one of the club's legends recently in France

Renowned Nigerian singer, Davido, who is currently on a tour of his mega-hit album Timeless across Europe, ran into former Man United left-back Patrice Evra in Paris

The pair in the trending clip were seen exchanging contacts while striking a couple of poses for the camera

The growth of Afrobeat across the globe has reached new heights as foreign superstars who Nigerian stars used to look forward to meeting and taking pictures have now switched roles.

A recent clip of former Manchester United defender and French international Patrice Evra getting quite excited after he met Nigerian superstar, Davido while he was on tour in France has got people talking online.

Fans react as Nigerian singer Davido meets ex-Man Utd star Patrice Evra.

Source: Instagram

The Afrobeat singer, who recently completed the first leg of his North American tour for his album Timeless, is now in France for the Europe leg of the OBO tour.

In the clip, OBO was seen sharing a lovely smile with Patrice Evra as they exchanged contact. Music manager Ubi Franklin also took pictures with the ex-united defender.

See photos of the encounter below:

See how fans reacted to the video of Davido and Patrice Evra hanging out together

@matthewfount:

"Baba imade shine on baba @davido baba abeg show my brother love ❤️ abeg."

@unavailableloner_7x:

"All these are MEN."

@libenz_cutz:

"Unan Dey look davido less for this country, I swear."

@nwaobianoziee:

"Number way he go delete."

@gidiboyent:

"Our Legend."

@kingosayple_:

"Biggest in Africa unlimited Davido."

@lowbudgetreverend01:

"OBO is too big mehn, see as Evra dey shake."

@samsonmatthew91:

"King davido worldwide."

@marv_1_s:

"Davido is always holding something drinkables."

@carolinadamilare:

"Na men dey run am."

