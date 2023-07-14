Internationally renowned Afrobeat superstar Davido trends online after clips of his recent show in Boston, America, went viral

In the viral video, Davido once again proved why some regard him as the apex performer, as he recreates the famous Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge and used it as his stage

Beyond the eye-catching stage, Davido's entry for the Boston concert got people talking after he emerged in a glass box from under the platform he performed on

Internationally famous Afrobeat superstar, Davido has left many amazed after his fantastic performance at his recent concert in Boston, U.S.A.

The OBO, who is currently on a summer tour across America, Canada and Europe, recently delivered a masterpiece performance for his Boston fans, who have been raging about the singer across multiple social media platforms.

Clips from OBO's Timeless concert in Boston trends online. Photo credit: @davido

Davido had already performed in Chicago and Houston. However, his latest Timeless concert has stirred more reactions as he recreates the prominent Lekki-Ikoyi bridge again and uses it as his stage.

However, the singer's entry for the concert was one of the biggest highlights of the show as he emerged from under the stage where he would perform in a glass box.

Davido also did his viral Unavailable dance challenge on stage with his back turned to the audience.

Watch excerpts of Davido's performance from the viral video below:

See some of the reactions the clip stirred online

@cubana_chiefpriest:

"Bestie Mi."

@bi_benard:

"Your music, your vibe, your performance is the best. You are a KING."

@heather_loves_afrobeats:

"Just arrived in Toronto todayyyyy! ✈️ tomorrow can’t come soon enough!!"

@official_margret1230:

"Last night was the fire. Thanks for coming in Davido. We love you."

@dextadaps:

"Timelessssssss the energy keep expanding."

@whalesaviemore:

"Davido's shows are always full of life. His fans exude energy whenever he performs, and it's clear that he is loved by most people. The atmosphere at his concerts is electric, and it's impossible not to get caught up in the excitement. Whether you're a longtime fan or just hearing him for the first time, you're sure to have a great time at a Davido show."

@sheyman:

"King David!!! ."

@kinggeorgetown_:

"Only 1 baddest."

@officialowengee:

"You are blessed and highly favored."

