Renowned Afrobeat superstar Davido trends after having a super impressive showing recently as more clips from his music concert in Houston trends

One of the highlights of Davido's concert in Texas that has grabbed people's attention is the set up of the stage, which he performed on

The stage was a stunning recreation of the famous Eko Bridge the singer, at the start of his show, emerged from the bottom of the bridge, and it was quite a view

Like him or not, Davido continues to show why he is one of the biggest and best artists to ever emerge from this country, and he carries the Nigerian mantle proudly on his shoulder whenever he goes to.

Davido's recent Timeless stage performance in Houston was out of this world that at the end of the show, July 7 was declared officially World Davido Day by Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Clips from Davido's mega concert in Houston trends after snaps of the singer's stage showed that he used the famous Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge as his stage. Photo credit: @davido/@goldmynetv

One of the show's major highlights was seeing the Nigerian singer recreate the famous Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge, also known as the Eko Bridge, and perform on his stage.

This is coming months after Davido recreated the country's National Theatre for his Concert in Lagos.

Watch Davido's performance on stage with the Eko Bridge standing tall behind him:

See how fans reacted to videos emerging from Davido's concert as he uses the Eko Bridge as his stage

@chisomdike__:

"You people can keep arguing if he sold out or not,baba is making his money,and you’re arguing with you 2.5GB that’d soon finish,on empty stomach."

@pule_mary:

"That show is a sold out. With the way, the stage is position, anyone that sits on that side of the stage, will not see anything. So what most people do, is that they leave their seats and come and stand at the middle. Even in church programs or rally, it takes place. People want to see and dance and generally want to be free."

@jay_nguuma:

"This kante song na vibe upon vibes."

@manlikecashpay:

"Only davido dy change clothes on stageone show baba fit wear 3 diff wears."

@the_nubian_queenn:

"Seriously these guys work so hard. Today he is here , tomorrow there. Less rest and sleep . thank God they are making it . May God bless our endeavors."

@oliverhayor:

"This man is better than overrated wizkid I swear."

@favylove11:

"He’s just doing his thing, na money be fine bobo."

@adaokafoe:

"I’m suspecting this U.S Anita was paid by David to promote his America tour music. I can’t be fooled."

@oga_amos_:

"001 for you who else notice say OBO don sabi dance."

