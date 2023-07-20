One of popular comedian Mark Angel's young skit makers, Aunty Success, is a year older today, July 20

The young girl announced her special day on her Instagram page, and well wishes and prayers from her fans flooded her page

Netizens are also shocked that Aunty Success is already grown, as many recount how she started out as a little girl

Success Madubuike is a young comic star born in Port Harcourt, Rivers state. She's another product of her brother, Mark Angel's comedy production company.

Today July 20, is her birthday, and the young girl announced it on her Instagram page.

Fans celebrate Aunty Success on her birthday Photo credit: @auntysuccess/@markangelcomedy

Aunty Success also shared a video collage of herself looking beautiful, thus sparking reactions about her growth.

She simply wrote:

"It's my birthday ❤❤❤❤"

See the post below:

Mark Angel also took to his page with the same video collage of Aunty Success and showered protective prayers on her.

He wrote:

"Happy birthday to my little princess @auntysuccess I pray for long life, Joy, Prosperity and keep on growing in Gods mercy and favour❤️❤️❤️"

See Mark Angel's post below:

Netizens celebrate Aunty Success

As expected, fans of the young girl and Mark Angel's took to the comment section with birthday wishes for her. Some netizens couldn't help but talk about her rapid growth.

Read some comments below:

aliebron.elba808:

"This girl is really growing up faster."

ddjreactsfanspage:

"Happy birthday Aunty Success and She growing beautifully, Thank God for Life."

gdon125:

"Happy birthday from all of the Jamaica people one love."

jurendel_caterings:

"Happy birthday to you Success, May God Bless you and keep you safe, May you shine, with the divine light, May you have peace with no worries and no fears. May God Bless you with all the happiness and success! I wish you a very happy birthday! ❤️"

bwassaboy:

"Na so destiny kids grow finish in my very in front.....now na Success and Emmanuela. Omo, i dey feel like ancient of days. More years to your calendar little girl"

fred_basman:

"Happy birthday to the smartest in the house, may she continue to grow in wisdom and Wax strong "

shiretwin:

"See success oooo na big girl oooo."

fizzytheentertainer:

"Happy birthday little success❤️ more love and wins."

Source: Legit.ng