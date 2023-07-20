Controversial Nollywood actress, Esther Sky, is once again in the news after calling out her celebrity colleagues

Taking to her Instagram page, the film star lamented bitterly about the high cost of fuel and cab fares in the country

Esther then proceeded to ask actress Eniola Badmus and actor Saidi Balogun for transportation fare because they supported the APC government

Controversial Nollywood actress, Esther Sky, is back in the news for calling out her colleagues in the movie industry.

Shortly after the price of fuel in the country rose to N617 per litre, Esther took to her Instagram page to lament bitterly about the situation.

According to the film star, she tried to order a ride from mainland Lagos to Ajah and was told N20,000 because of the cost of fuel.

Esther Sky then sent a message to Eniola Badmus, telling her to pay for her transport fare and that of other Nigerians because she and her partners were the ones who supported APC. The actress also ended her note by calling Badmus wicked.

She wrote:

“Hanty @eniola_badmus I want go Ajah and bolt cars Dey read 20k. How can I pay 20k for bolt and Indrive just from my #mainland to Ajah.?? Because of fuel.

@eniola_badmus pls credit me lemme go to wher I am going it's important ooh. Hanty. Come and pay for the bolt because na vou and vour partners supported this #apc So mama apc pls ask for my account

Start paying #nigerians anywhere they going now. Hanty you are vary vary wicked.”

In another post, Esther Sky sent a similar message to Saidi Balogun where she asked him for transport fare. She also asked him how much he has been buying fuel.

