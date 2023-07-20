With the increase in fuel price, popular skit maker Ashmusy has taken to social media to lament

The comedian on her Instagram page revealed she bought fuel for over a million naira and her car tank is still not full

To buttress her point, Ashmusy reenacted a visual representation of how President Tinubu is making Nigerians suffer

Popular Nigerian skit maker Ashmusy like many citizens of the country, has taken to social media to lament about the state of the country.

As fuel prices have gone up, the comedian shared the visual representation of how the president, Asiwaju Tinubu is making Nigerians suffer.

Netizens react as Ashmusy laments about fuel price hike Photo credit: @ashmusy

In her caption, Ashmusy revealed the fuel she bought for N1.2m only filled her tank up to half.

She wrote:

"I just bought fuel of 1.2m for my car and it’s still half tank Somebody save me daddy pleaseW/ @expatriatecomedian #cruise"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ashmusy's post

The comedian's hilarious post got her fans and colleagues dropping hilarious takes as wee.

Read some comments below:

boots.and.more:

"On his mandate we sha trekkk. Don’t forget to buy boots sha "

emmanuelumohjr_:

"5m fuel o... still E... very bright E."

beautysandra___:

" we for keep buhari o now this one don carry us dey go wia we no know bayi"

dmoneycoi:

"Your own even good, 2.8 million naira fuel wey i buy for my generator no even last 24 hours‍♂️‍♂️"

twinz_love:

"Shege X 1m "

capry_sunn:

"Yours is cheap, got 3.1m fuel for my Gen and it’s not even up to half tank "

realadaigwejuliet:

" Expatriate will soon melt in your hand by then you will know better "

reefashion_paradise:

"The albino don dae red o...Say make tinubu pity us."

top_girl126:

"Apc left d group chat and block the admin"

ehm_jay_001:

"What a good caption I dey feel you na keep it up ash "

