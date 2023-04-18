“Na She Fit Una”: Paul Okoye’s Girlfriend Ifeoma Replies Netizen Who Called Her ‘Hakimi’s Wife,’ Video Trends
- Singer Paul Okoye of Psquare's young lover Ivy Ifeoma has responded to a netizen who referred to her as footballer Achraf Hakimi's wife
- Not ready to let it slide, Ifeoma, in a video, knocked the netizen as she responded with a question
- The short clip has triggered reactions from netizens, as many applauded her for the way she responded
Popular singer Paul Okoye also known as Rude Boy's girlfriend Ivy Ifeoma, has left many talking over the way she responded to a netizen who called tagged her 'Hakimi's wife.'
The netizen, in a comment, queried: "Are you not Hakimi's wife?"
In a trending video, Ifeoma, who was not ready to let the comment slide clapped back at the netizen as she also responded with a short question.
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to Ivy Ifeoma's video
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:
tallbosschic:
"This babe is just catching cruise with nigerians."
vitamin_barbie_:
"Nah this girl fit una ."
trevbil:
"No o. You did not ask them."
iamballing1122:
"We live in a world where people leave their business to monitor others business."
mheenarh__:
"She has a very good sense of humor ."
emaxlilceo:
"This babe fit una ."
bc_list:
"I love it after this she is going to play billionaire song while Paul is looking at her."
teggi_cute:
"Doing too much."
ceo_blaze:
"I love her energy, she no send anybody papa if e pain you kiss her as."
9jasingles_partner_connects:
"She is always here to protect her self from anyone asking her about her relationship or marriage questions. . This one is ready to face you people bumper to bumper."
iffynelson:
"This babe nor send anybody. She came prepared ."
iameniolamyde:
"I know say nah bald man go ask that yeye question . Very anyhow set of people . Oloribojes and their thoughtlessness."
