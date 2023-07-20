The death of Murphy Afolabi is still fresh in the hearts of many, and his daughter recently graduating high school brought joy to netizens

A certain Alhaja Modina, who is presumably a family member or acquaintance of the late actor, attended the ceremony

Modina shared photos of Murphy's daughter and, in her caption, expressed how much she wished he lived to see the moment

After Murphy Afolabi's death in May, life has moved on, and one of his children recently celebrated a milestone.

Fathia, one of the daughters of the late actor, popular on social media, has graduated high school, also known as secondary school.

Nigerians celebrate with late Murphy Afolabi's daughter on her graduation Photo credit: @fathia_afolabi/@alhajamodina

Source: Instagram

Photos from the event shared by a colleague of the late Murphy, Alhaja Modina, warmed the hearts of many.

In her caption, the woman revealed she cried tears of joy and wished the late actor was around to witness Fathia's new milestone.

Alhaja Modina also prayed for the new graduate and commended her school for a job well done.

She wrote:

"My tears of joy is uncontrollable as you graduate from secondary school today @fathia_afolabi . I wish your father is alive today to witness one of his achievements today. It all started like a play Fathia Allah make it a real But all glory and adoration to Almighty Allah the knower of all things."

See the post below:

Netizens congratulate Murphy Afolabi's daughter

Congratulatory messages and heartfelt prayers poured in for the late actor's daughter.

Read some comments below:

aroraheemot:

"thanks for representing Alhaja "

topperz_officialfilm:

"Congratulations @fathia_afolabi."

sola_shoprite:

"Congratulations dear."

saobaleglobal's profile picture

"May almighty Allah put blessing in it."

bigbarlow001:

"So fast so sir Murphy is addressed as late omo life na vanity."

officialomolaraowojori:

"Congratulations to you my darling girl, may the Lord keep you and protecting you. More win in Jesus name. AMEN "

kogi_miraclechild:

"Congratulations dear, God will perfect all that concerns u."

