“He Was Traditionalist, Not a Muslim”: Drama As Alfa Refuses to Pray for Murphy Afolabi’s Body, Video Trends
- Days after ace Nollywood actor Murphy Afolabi was buried, a clip emerged online where an Islamic tele-evangelist queried the Alfas, that was at his burial, to pray on the actor's body
- In the viral clip, the Alfa described Murphy Afolabi as an unbeliever who worships deities because he was always acting roles of a traditionalist in movies
- However, days after this controversial comment,s some group of friends close to Murphy had organised an Islamic three days prayers for the actor who passed
A major controversy is brewing online after one Islamic tele-evangelist, whose name couldn't be identified at the time of publishing, had called out Muslims who were at Murphy Afolabi's burial, noting that the Nollywood actor was a Munafiqr (traditionalist) or in other terms an Idol worshipper.
In the trending video, the tele-evangelist also declared that he couldn't pray for Murphy Afolabi because of the roles he used to play in movies, which were most that of a traditionalist.
He further noted that acting in such roles was against the tenets of Islam. And as such, Yoruba Nollywood should stop producing such movies.
However, days after the tele-evangelist's video went viral, some friends of Murphy shunned the Alfa's call and organised an Islamic three days prayer for the actor at his home.
Watch the viral video of the Alfa that called Murphy Afolabi an idol-worshipper:
See another clip of Murphy Afolabi's friends who slammed the Alfa's claims:
See how netizens reacted to the viral video of the Alfa that called Murphy an unbeliever
@abayomi_alvin:
"Ahhhh actors are “doomed”….Hellfire is waiting for most actors in that case na….na wa bayii o."
@the__estherr:
"Omo make una allow the dead to rest in peace nau. Haba!"
@lavida360photobooth:
"Please allow his soul to rest in peace face your own life i am sure you are also a sinner nobody is perfect May Murphy’s soul rest in peace."
@30bgnurse:
"Ah! In a movie? How was his reality and relation with God?Thank God that God doesn't judge us like men. We humans that have no power nor right to judgment do the most."
@kaytheplaymaker:
"Tribalism and Religion are probably two of the greatest issues destroying Nigerian minds. You will not be offering prayers because a person depicted a character while alive? Are you normal?"
@veevogee:
"Weda you pray or not that doesn’t have any hold. Once someone d!es, the next thing is judgment as it is written. There’s no repentance after de@th. It’s how y’all act like the key to life and de@th is in your hands♀️."
@endylight1:
"Allow the Dead to Rest easy."
@thegcfkitchen:
"Hmmm, it's well. May Allah forgive his sins and grant him eternal rest Insha-Allah."
@_cosy_lady:
"Why do people do this, always using the dead to trend♀."
Video as Murphy Afolabi's corpse Is paraded in glass coffin, gets buried in simple mud grave
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when popular Yoruba Nollywood actor, Murphy Afolabi, was buried only a few hours after his shocking death.
We had earlier reported on how the movie star died on May 14, 2023, after suffering a tragic fall in his bathroom.
In a new development, the Nollywood star has now been buried on May 15. Videos surrounding the moments before he was laid to rest made the rounds on social media.
Source: Legit.ng