Murphy Afolabi was buried according to Islamic rites, and videos from his Fidau prayer 8 days later sparked reactions online

In a video sighted online, a cleric who officiated the event proceeded to ask if the late actor was owing anyone money

Confusion and silence fell on the congregation after a woman claimed the actor owed her N1.4m before his death

At the Fidau prayer for late actor Murphy Afolabi on May 22, there was a period people had to come forward and make it known if he owed them money.

After the cleric who preceded the event called out actress Adunni Ade over the money she owed her late colleague, a woman made her claim too.

Woma says Murphy Afolabi owed her N1.4m Photo credit: @murphyafolabi20

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted online, a woman was seen beside the cleric out in front of friends and colleagues of the late Murphy.

The woman claimed that Afolabi owed her N1.4m, the fee for a job he was supposed to do for her.

She, however, added that the burial committee that organised the event has promised to look into her matter.

Netizens react to the video

dr_godwin:

"Nigeria needs to be on Netflix for serious Drama like even the dead people will pay their debts "

that_fauzziyah:

"As they are Muslims, all the debts of the deceased will be cleared and everyone who owes him will be asked to pay to his family. The most important part is that they pay the debts he owes people before he died."

nellyb72:

"Double wahala for dead body‍♀️"

teeto__olayeni:

"Make una allow this man rest in peace na....Can't it be done behind close door???????"

sparklingtrendsboutique:

"So pple collect money owed by the dead No matter the religion, this is all shade of wrong , what the family need right now is help not all this , the kids need the support of frds / family. This is the most shameful thing I have seen in my entire life."

tufab:

"Na wa oo! You guys should please let the dead rest & collect the money on judgement day. All this stress. Someoje cannot rest in peace again."

iam_abelson:

"Who will pay that one?"

Adunni Ade debunks allegation of owing Murphy Afolabi

Hours after being called out online by a popular Muslim cleric, Nigerian actress Adunni Ade refuted the allegations against her about owing the late Nollywood actor Murphy Afolabi.

Adunni, through her legal representatives, shared a public statement noting that she never cheated Murphy when alive or in death.

The actress revealed that her transaction with the late actor was to the tune of 150k, and before his death, she had refunded the money.

Source: Legit.ng