Legit.ng had an exclusive interview with DMW First Lady and Afropop singer, Abdulsalam Suliyat Modasola, better known as Liya, as she shared her experience in more than a year Davido signed her to his DMW records label.

Speaking on how many people hold reservations about how she has been able to interpret her role as DMW First Lady, especially as it concerns the music, Liya said:

“I am just trying to do my own part as a female artist, aside from the fact I am the first female artist he ever signed, music has always been everything to me, I love music, have always wanted to music all my life, especially when I figured out you can do music as a career, as a full-time job, I feel it is more than a full-time job and some times it can be a bit crazy. I guess I am holding up fine, I dropped my EP last year August and the reception towards it has been amazing. I hope I am interpreting the role right and doing the right thing, everybody is just trying to do what they can do. I believe I am interpreting the role in the best way I feel I can.”

On her sound being quite distinct compared to what other females in the industry are doing right now and if there is a limitation in the reception of her music, she said:

“Yes, I get that a lot and I had no idea my voice was unique but there are no limitations at all, music is universal. Everybody is not going to like your songs, everybody is not going to like you, it is part of being human, life is not going to be fair to your sound to you. The earlier you get used to it, the better. There are no limitations for me, when I do my music I like to speak to people, I like people to hear me and say I feel that. Some people don’t get to understand what I am saying but they just feel it, it is music and that is how it should be. I watch a lot of Indian movies and when they sing sometimes I don’t understand what they sing but I feel whatever it is, music is deeper than what meets the eye and as an artist you have the right to explore and I feel that is what I am doing and I am loving it and I am working on another project I can’t wait for people to hear it.”

On whether the limitation to her sound was what birth her collaboration with Simi, Liya said:

“Simi is amazing, she is unique too, I love her. Everyone is unique in their own ways.”

On the craziest experience she has ever had with a fan in her music career, the DMW First Lady said:

“It was when I had a fan crying, I was shocked because sometimes, you have no idea how deep your work hit people from angles even you never imagined. I cried that day too because it was emotional, I| had no idea what I was doing but that day I felt the depth of what I have been doing with my music, and I felt was on the right path, that was an emotional day for me.”

