Nigerian singer, Dbanj, joined many to put out a special birthday message to singer Davido who recently clocked 30

The Kokomaster in n Instagram post wished Davido a happy birthday while telling him not to forget what they discussed

Dbanj’s post stirred reactions from Nigerians with some people noting that the singer understands Davido’s pain

Top Nigerian singer, Dbanj, dedicated a special birthday post to colleague, Davido, who clocked 30 on Monday, October 21.

Taking to his Instagram page, Dbanj shared a photo of the birthday boy and accompanied it with a short message.

Dbanj writes Davido on his birthday. Photo: @davido/@iambangalee

The singer who noted that he knows the celebration will be a difficult one for Davido prayed to God to grant him strength, wisdom and grace.

“I know that this birthday may be a difficult one for you but I pray for long life in Strength, Wisdom and Grace, his post read in part.

Dbanj also called on the 30BG musician not to forget all that they discussed in private.

Social media users react

winiieshanac said:

"Amen, this is so powerful. You were the right person to tell him this at a time like this. Thank you Banga.."

iamwendytush said:

"U are the best person to comfort him with words right now because u have gone tru the same and pls tell him we love him."

iam_pila said:

"I like the fact that you saying "like we discussed" May peace be your constant champion to both of you. ❤️ Strongs."

cyndi_labelle said:

"I knew even if davido doesn't speak to anyone, he will talk will dbanj. Dbanj is abt d only person who can fully grasp what davido is goin thru. Restoration is certain in Jesus name."

theoden__macgerald_ said:

"You're the only person that knows what David is going through."

Imade Adeleke celebrates dad Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido's firstborn daughter, Imade Adeleke, also wished him a happy birthday on social media.

Imade via an Instagram post celebrated her dad and wished him peace, joy and love.

The little one's birthday post stirred mixed reactions from members of the online community.

