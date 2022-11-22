Singer Liya recently dedicated a special post to her boss and 30BG leader, Davido, on the occasion of his 30th birthday

The DMW first lady showered heartfelt prayers on Davido as she wished him a happy birthday celebration

Liya’s post, however, didn’t go down well with some of the singer’s fans who ‘knocked' her for calling him by name

DMW first lady, Liya, joined industry colleagues who took out time to celebrate 30BG musician, Davido, on his 30th birthday.

Liya shared photos of herself and the Stand Strong hitmaker on her Instagram page.

Davido’s female signee Liya wished him a happy birthday. Photo: @davido/@yes_liya

Source: Instagram

In her caption, she showered heartfelt prayers on the singer and extended her sincere appreciation to him.

“Happy Birthday, David. I pray you find comfort today. I pray you always have a reason to smile. I love you. Thank you for all you do. I pray for your prayers and may God continue to bless you and protect you. Amen,” Liya’s post read.

See below:

However, a portion of Liya’s message where she called her boss by name triggered 30BG fans who lashed out at her.

Many accused her of being disrespectful to the singer with the way she addressed him in the birthday post.

See screenshots of comments sighted on her page below:

Social media users react

christianna_09 said:

"But people get problem o Wetin make she call am? Uncle David or daddy David Tori ko yemi."

angelaeguavoen said:

"But his name is DAVID? Abi una want make she call am ‘Daddy’?"

jemima_husman said:

"If you’ve hung out with Davido you’ll know they all call him David instead. Una too do. I don’t even let my little ones call me aunty."

oluchijuliajideuno said:

"She should have called him Davido. David sounds too inti.mate."

ehiglamoure said:

"Anyhow una like make una paint this matter he’s better addressed by her as davido than David that’s her boss n he deserves some respect, or is that how y’all call ur boss at work? Even for abroad subordinate address their boss as Mr or Miss/Mrs!!"

iambyno said:

"Some Nigerian Youths are really JOBLESS!!! Tueh."

