Davido's Sophia Momodu took to social media to share a positive update on her mental state amid all the drama surrounding her child's father

She expressed her joy, stating that she is currently in a great place and thanking her creator for making it so

Moreover, Sophia proudly announced that she has achieved her weight goal and can't help but admire herself everyday

Davido's baby Sophia Momodu sparked reactions online with her latest assertions on having peace of mind and being grateful for her life despite all.

The mother of one noted that she was in a great frame of mind and felt more steadfast and connected to God than before.

Happy pictures of Sophia Momodu Credit: @sophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

Sophia's post came days after the Afrobeats singer encountered a series of pregnancy scandals from several women, with Anita Brown leading the pack.

Not stopping there, she admitted that she had reached her weight goal, and it was clear that she had gained confidence because she couldn't help but admire herself every day.

"I'm in such a great place mentally, my relationship with God is better than it's ever been, I'm currently at my weight goal & literally can't stop staring at myself when I walk past any mirror, so financially stable it keeps me in awe of how God truly never goes back on his word."

In another post, she gave immense gratitude to God for never letting her down:

"I'm so spoiled sometimes I forget to take a sec to just quickly say thank you heavenly father.. you talk am & you dey do am steady! So here I am with a heart filled with gratitude basking in Gods unquestionable Grace to say Thank you WayMaker MiracleWorker PromiseKeeper."

Sophia's tweets spark reactions

Netizens joined the beauty influencer to thank her creator for her life and progress.

See their comments below:

@Mnendii:

"Keep it up, YOLO ."

@olayink53017363:

"You are a winner, blessed woman."

@bha_nanny:

"I’m very happy for you , you deserve all the happiness in the world."

@AkranClaud99314:

"You really won't know how these strong/pleasant words would put smiles on thousands of people who are also "work in progress" in God's hands .

He said in His word" He will meet all out needs". Keep basking in His glory my sister ."

@Afadua1:

"I love to heart this beautiful. God got you."

Sophia Momodu tells fan to ask Davido why he's not a responsible dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Sophia Momodu spilled more tea on Davido being a deadbeat father to their daughter, Imade.

The socialite shared more posts on her Snapchat page, where she shed more light on the situation with Davido. Some fans seemed to think that Davido decided to stop caring for Imade because Sophia had finally moved on

One of the fans recounted how her own baby daddy got married to someone else and abandoned their child because she refused to continue sleeping with him.

Source: Legit.ng