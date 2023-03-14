Popular Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest seems unbothered despite the paternity scandal he has been embroiled in

Taking to his Instagram page the celebrity barman shared a video where he flaunted his huge mansion and impressive fleet of cars

However, a number of netizens were not distracted by his lavish display of wealth and proceeded to remind him of his alleged child with a side chick

Popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, recently made a move to ignore the paternity drama he is currently involved in on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the self-styled celebrity barman shared a video of his magnificent mansion.

The video also captured the socialite’s fleet of expensive cars. About four of his expensive black jeeps were visible in the video.

Fans react as Cubana Chiefpriest flaunts mansion and cars amid paternity scandal. Photos: @cubana_chiefpriest

In the caption of the video Cubana Chiefpriest wrote:

“White House & Black Cars Only. Happy New Week, Go Out & Prosper”

See the video below:

Fans remind Cubana Chiefpriest of his alleged baby with side chick as he flaunts his wealth

Shortly after the socialite shared the video showing off his mansion and his cars, a number of netizens refused to be distracted and restored to reminding him of his alleged baby outside of his marriage.

Read some of their comments below:

ibru100:

“Congratulations on the arrival of ur baby..Baby is blessed and gift from God.”

abuja_skincare_content_creator:

“See what that new born baby is missing.”

giant_8_8:

“Na to just book that Kenya babe flight ✈️ mk she come see life for the whitehux vibe ❤️.”

voguemegastar:

“I don’t usually comment on your post. You love your family so much. Don’t be pushed by an invisible blogger. Continue to stay focused and make sure your wife’s mental health is protected. She is a great woman and some folks out there are not happy especially when they see a happy home. Just know that they can’t pull your family down. They can only bark but will definitely will not succeed. I wish your family Goodluck.”

officialmr_shane:

“Rich man dey ignore pikin?”

m.m.a_j:

“Na all these things the Desperado see n start getting herself ready to reap where she did not sow....e no go work for her! Ndi uchu.”

alhlatmond:

“Please update us regarding the DNA ! You need to bring him home .”

natural_kemi:

“This is what Kenya girl saw and decided to take in .”

Cubana Chiefpriest's wife heaps praises on him amid scandal

Angel Gold, the wife of the popular Nigerian socialite Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, best known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has shunned the cheating rumours concerning her husband and a Kenyan woman, to shower her man with attention on social media.

Recall that the Nightlife promoter had been in the headlines the past few days over an allegation of having a child out of wedlock with a Kenyan side chick.

Chiefpriest’s wife has come out to tell the world that her home is perfectly at peace while she flaunted her husband and the love they share on social media.

