A video clip shared online by actress Ashabi Simple taking her newborn son to church for child dedication trends as the act is met with different reactions

Ashabi is one of the numerous baby mamas of controversial street pop singer Portable Zazu, and her baby, we recall, was christened by Islamic clerics

Many netizens couldn't help but ask questions about the true religion of baby Badmus due to the polarity of his parent's faith

Fitilamihan, the youngest son of the controversial Nigerian singer, Portable and his baby mama, Ashabi Simple, was recently taken to church for the first time for its dedication.

However, clips from the occasion have sparked reactions online as many were pressed to ask questions about the religious faith the child is set to be raised with.

Fans react to the video of Portable's baby mama Ashabi Simple taking their son to a Celestial church for dedication trends online. Photo credit: @ashabi_simple/@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

That's why this recent clip of Portable's son being taken to church for its dedication has left many with questions, as the child's mother has been tagged by some online as confused.

Watch the trending clip from Portable's child dedication at a Celestial Church:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Read some of the comments that the viral clip stirred online

@itz_holluwhawurahmy:

"Is this your baby ??"

@omowunmi9279:

"Shea nah christian you be or muslim."

"successempire_store:

"Na alfa name pikin, na pastor do dedication, I love you momma,u knw road."

@mide_richmond:

"Solomon has been dedicated to God, I pray he lives long and be greater than his parents."

@mideysecret":

"At least you are not faking it... Let her breathe. May God bless your new born."

Portable'sjumoke:

"All this portable wives na cruise ooo Na all of them be cele."

@janellcouture22:

"Haaaa dem don carry SHREIFFUDEEN enter church oo..."

@larabandeyz:

"If confusion is a person, na u go wear hijab, same u go wear SutannEsha rora ma toju bo lieile Olorogun ogun ni."

@oluwaseun_3456:

"Egbon no come church."

@hetunu_fortune:

"Na alfa do naming na church you do dedication."

@water_h20___:

"Which Religion You Dey Practice sef Muslim Or Christian?"

@ashabi4504:

"@ashabi_simple ma'am please sorry to ask this, are Solomon's parents are Muslim or Christian????

@tithty_o:

"Tomorrow now you will wear hijab."

"If loving Portable'srime, I would remain a sinner": Portable's 4th baby mama Ashabi Simple pens love note to him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that controversial Nigerian singer Portable's fourth baby mama, Ashabi Simple, trended on social media after she professed her unequivocal love for her baby daddy.

The young actress took to her official Instagram page to share photos from the naming ceremony recently held for their child.

Not stopping there, Ashabi took to her caption to write a lengthy note praising the Zazu Zeh crooner.

Source: Legit.ng