Nigerian veteran actress Rita Edochie reacted to the report that May Eodchie was set to dissolve her union with Yul Edochie

Legit.ng broke the news that May and her counsel reportedly visited a court today, July 10, to submit a petition against Yul

The filmmaker's aunt took to social media to reminisce on how beautiful the family used to be before the arrival of a second wife

Nollywood veteran Rita Edochie has reacted to the divorce case between Yul Edochie and his first wife, May.

Legit.ng broke the news that the mother of three, who lost her fourth child months ago, has moved to dissolve her 18-year marriage to the filmmaker.

Rita Edochie prays for May Edochie and children Credit: @ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

Rita, the aunty of the famous actor, took to social media to express sadness over the family which has tragically reduced in number since the movie star's involvement with a second wife.

Sharing a video of the beautiful home, she prayed for them and asked that God's best wishes be made in their lives.

"GOD PLEASE PROTECT THIS HOME FOR ME. THEY WERE SIX IN THIS PEACEFUL HOME FATHER, MOTHER AND FOUR LOVELY CHILDREN ENJOYING THEIR HOME PEACEFULLY.

TODAY, THEY ARE NOW FOUR IN THE SAME HOME. GOD, PLEASE SURROUND AND PROTECT THE HOME BOTH THEIR GOING OUT AND COMING BACK. GOD ALMIGHTY YOU KNOW THE BEST AND YOUR BEST IS ALWAYS THE BEST."

Rita Edohcie's post sparks reaction

Netizens joined the veteran to wish the actor's first wife the best on her decision to go with divorce. See their comments:

hiddentreasurecloset2:

"❤️❤️❤️I PRAY FR GRACE AND FAVOUR.....MAY'S STORY IS NO DIFFERENT FROM MY MUM N DAD ....NOW HE IS DEAD INCLUDING MY STEP MUM .......THIS THING IS VERY TRAUMATISING.......BELIEVE ME."

gloriaznation:

"Only s@d and narci$$istic fellows enable a re©k|ess fellow like Yul tbh. Everyone who knows or meets this woman hails her spirit."

gifted_okon:

"May Judy Austin never happen to our home and marriage iJn. Amen "

mkpurumma63:

"@yuledochie drop pride and amend ur home,,strong head strong head Things dey spoil still wondering d juju Judy is using on u chosen Judy over ur 18yrs beautiful family ..sometin is wrong somewhere.. even to d extend of loosing son u still expect her to accept polygamy......Say no to polygamy."

May Edochie finally breaks silence, 4-months after losing son

Fashion influencer and the first wife of actor Yul, May Edochie, officially made a return to social media on July 8, 2023, after a four-month hiatus to mourn the passing of her second son, Kambilichukwu.

In her comeback post, Yul's wife noted that it was quite an unbearable pain for her and any sane parent. May also note that she would always take Kambili as her second child even though he is no more

She thanked her fans, friends and family for staying true to her, noting that their support was the only thing that helped her through the pain.

Source: Legit.ng