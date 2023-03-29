Nigerian singer Davido is always seen with a fun disposition whenever his assistant, Isreal DMW, is around

An old video of the duo made its way to the internet as netizens reminisced over the good times they saw them regularly

While many wished for things to go back to the way they were for the singer, others went on to appreciate the understanding between them

The principal-subordinate relationship between Nigerian singer Davido and his personal logistics manager, Isreal DMW, has continued to be admired by all and sundry.

An old video of the duo popped up on the internet as fans and admirers reminisced over the good time they regularly made appearances online.

Pictures of Nigerian singer Davido with his personal logistics manager Isreal Credit: @isaeldmw

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Isreal hailed his boss in his usual energetic manner and reminded him of their pending travel to his hometown Benin. Davido responded in the same way when his overzealous assistant called him the 'n' word.

But the singer understood the verve of the moment and didn’t take offence, as everyone around them laughed it off.

See the video below

Netizens react to the video

ak_jindu:

"Make Davido sack am as Logistic manager, employ am as hype man."

t_kaligraph:

"We’ve missed this guys."

iamseuness:

"Baba juju change words o. "

emma_nuel227:

"This is how to identify those that just dislike OBO for no justifiable reason, some of you re saying he is proud blah blah, ur eyes and ears re definitely paining you guys cause obviously he didn’t even send nor react when Isreal said Ngga, he even laughed when Isreal corrected himself, Isreal out of his own love, loyalty and excess respect for Davido corrected it himself not because Davido would have gotten mad.

iamalleydre:

"Everyone in the room understood Israel."

Isreal DMW joins Davido to delete all his pictures on Instagram

Nigerian singer Davido exercised the influence he has over his aide even without trying.

Minutes after the Afrobeats star cleared all his pictures from his Instagram account, his personal logistics manager, Isreal DMW, took to his page to do the same.

Isreal’s priceless loyalty to his boss left netizens spellbound as they reacted differently with so much inquisitiveness.

