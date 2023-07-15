DJ Cuppy has sparked mixed reactions on social media over her post about being classy and taking photos like Davido

According to the billionaire daughter, she sometimes wants to take photos with money to her ears like Davido

The post caused a stir online as some internet users believed she was indirectly tagging Davido as classless

DJ Cuppy is one billionaire daughter whose social media posts often get people talking.

In a recent tweet, Timeless crooner, Davido, was her subject.

Cuppy has come under fire for insinuating Davido is classless Credit: @cupymusic, @davido

Source: Instagram

The popular disk jockey and Oxford graduate talked about her desire to act a certain way.

She talked about being classy but sometimes wanting to take photos with money like Davido.

In her words:

"I'm classy but deep down SOMETIMES I wanna take pics like Davido with money to my ear."

See post below:

Social media users react to DJ Cuppy's tweet about Davido

@ubig1

“In other words — Davido is classless.”Cuppy, Davido is going to ban you from playing his songs in your shows as a punishment for the slander lol."

@temiszn:

"Just tell us Davido isn’t classy without cutting through the corners."

@cloudikeme:

"Once you hear " I'm classy but" E mean say whoever dey on the other end of the sentence no classy .30bg sorry."

@Diamondarl:

"Anything wey your eyes see today, just collect."

@Irunnia_:

"So Davido is Razz??? Wetin save you be say 30bg dey sleep but them go wake up when day break. If you like no delete your tweet before then."

@fikky_ybnl:

"Delete this post, stop disrespecting 001."

@davidchibuike_:

"So Davido no dey classy?"

@factos_football:

"So you dey talk say Davido no get class??"

@ayoakande:

"I’m classy? I mean if you have to say it , you prolly aren’t."

@obaoriade:

"You mean Davido isn’t classy ? I’m familiar with your game."

@CasiusClayy:

"So Davido is not classy and you are?"

