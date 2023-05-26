The 2023 Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards (AMVCA) saw Iyabo Ojo turning heads in a dramatic black look

Ghanaian comedian, Dacoster, has now shared his hilarious recreation of the Tiannah Empire design

Reacting to the video, the Nollywood star expressed amusement and jokingly threatened to sue Dacoster

Iyabo Ojo was among the Nollywood stars who opted for a dramatic approach to fashion for the Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Barrely a week after, the first recreation of the look has surfaced.

Ghanaian comic cosplay pro, Dacoster, shared his version of the look and as expected, it was nothing short of hilarious.

Dressed in a plastic version of the lace dress, his mermaid replication also featured the dramatic fire design at the flounce, and he made sure to sport a rib-cracking makeup look.

Sharing the video, Ojo was left amused as she promised to sue the comedian.

"Please, i need an Idan lawyer, who has Oba lawyers number, i need to sue this guy......... no body should beg me oooo, we shall meet in court .......... my $50,000 dress, no wayyyyyy."

