Iyabo Ojo Left Amused after Comedian Recreates Her AMVCA Dress: "I Need to Sue This Guy"
Fashion

Iyabo Ojo Left Amused after Comedian Recreates Her AMVCA Dress: "I Need to Sue This Guy"

by  Kumashe Yaakugh
  • The 2023 Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards (AMVCA) saw Iyabo Ojo turning heads in a dramatic black look
  • Ghanaian comedian, Dacoster, has now shared his hilarious recreation of the Tiannah Empire design
  • Reacting to the video, the Nollywood star expressed amusement and jokingly threatened to sue Dacoster

Iyabo Ojo was among the Nollywood stars who opted for a dramatic approach to fashion for the Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Barrely a week after, the first recreation of the look has surfaced.

Iyabo Ojo
Photos of the actress and the comedian Credit: @iyaboojofespris, @official_dacoster
Ghanaian comic cosplay pro, Dacoster, shared his version of the look and as expected, it was nothing short of hilarious.

Dressed in a plastic version of the lace dress, his mermaid replication also featured the dramatic fire design at the flounce, and he made sure to sport a rib-cracking makeup look.

Sharing the video, Ojo was left amused as she promised to sue the comedian.

She captioned:

"Please, i need an Idan lawyer, who has Oba lawyers number, i need to sue this guy......... no body should beg me oooo, we shall meet in court .......... my $50,000 dress, no wayyyyyy."

See post below:

