Retired Nollywood actress Georgina Onouha has sparked reactions online after she took to her page to celebrate the son of her ex-colleague Yul Edochie

Georgina's post is coming despite being an avid critic of Yul Edochie and his recent marital woes with his first wife, May Edochie and second wife, Judy Austin

The Nollywood star's prayers for Yul & May's youngest son got people talking as many have highlighted some things in the post, as bullets fired at her colleague and his second wife, Judy

Popular, outspoken Nollywood actress Georgina Onouha has sparked reactions online after she posted on Instagram to celebrate her colleague, Yul Edochie's youngest son, Zane.

Georgina, an avid critic of her ex-colleague Yul, dropped some salient prayer points in her post that many people read mean to and noted that she was firing shots at Zane's father and his second wife, Judy Austin.

Reactions trail a viral post by Georgina Onouha as she celebrates Yul Edochie's son, Zane, as he adds a new year. Photo credit: @georgina_chigozie_onouha2/@yuledochie

The outspoken actress, who now lives in the United States, has been a great supporter of Yul's first wife, May Edochie, after she lost her second son, Kambilichukwu.

Georgina's post also stirred outrage online as many pointed out that Yul didn't share any posts across his social media pages to celebrate his youngest son with May on his 5th birthday.

See Onouha's post online celebrating Yul and May Edochie's youngest son:

See how netizens reacted to Georgina Onouha's post celebrating Yul & May Edochie's son's birthday

Drama as clip of Yul Edochie and 2nd wife, Judy Austin fighting leaks, fans react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that controversial Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his famous second wife, Judy Austin, were in the news for the wrong reasons again.

Weeks after Yul had made a comeback online after mourning his first son Kambili, there seems to be trouble brewing between the actor and his second wife, Judy, as a clip of the pair getting into a heated argument went viral online.

During the argument, Yul was heard telling Judy to drop her phone while he was talking to her, which she refused to do.

