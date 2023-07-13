Fast-rising Afro-fusion singer Seyi Vibez has got people talking with a post on his page as he celebrates turning a new age

Seyi, who has been in the news a lot lately for many reasons, which includes his recent online beef with colleague Portable and Zinoleesky

The Chance singer, in his birthday post, made a comment that has got many people talking while flaunting his newly customised swimming pool

Popular Afro-streetpop sensation Seyi Vibez has got people talking online with a post he shared on his page to celebrate his 23rd birthday.

The Ikorodu-born singer from Kwara State, who is full of praises as he celebrates turning a new age, revealed in his birthday post why he is so happy with where he is at the moment.

Nigerian singer Seyi Vibez trends online as he celebrates his turning a new age. Photo credit: @seyi_vibez

Source: Instagram

Seyi's birthday post serves almost as a sweet reminder of his humble background compared to where he is now.

The singer, in his birthday post, who revealed that his father used to be a plumber, couldn't help but flaunt the customized swimming pool in his new house.

The pool had the logo "Loseyi" inscribed on the floor, which shows the singer's current wealth status compared to his humble background.

See Seyi Vibez's birthday post flaunting his new swimming pool:

See the reactions the singer's birthday post sparked online

@balo_kym:

"Happy birthday."

@isbae_u:

"Morelife Gee."

@oroporvibe:

"God wey do your own go do my own and your own no go spoil. Emi Omo Iya Alagbado."

@ayomidate:

"More good life."

@bassey_brett:

"More blessings son of God."

@owomade09:

"Any small thing?_________ Album."

@pheyi____sharah:

"THE LOVE OF MY LIFE."

@zadicous_33:

"Big 33 or 23 seyi stop playing."

@wf_stunna:

"Son of a plumber don turn superstar. Happy birthday Loseyi."

@gbogas:

"Seyi tor bad more wins young king."

Massive crowd storm Emir of Ilorin’s Palace to see Seyi Vibez, clip trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that young Afro-fusion singer Seyi Vibez trends online after clips of a large crowd storming the palace of the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, during his visit to the emirate court went viral.

Seyi Vibez, an indigene of Kwara state, is famed for infusing Islamic recitations and Quranic verse in many of his songs.

The singer's visit to the emir's palace came just days after he was brutally dragged online by his colleague Portable for dissing him on one of his new songs.

Source: Legit.ng