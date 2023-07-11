The French Lady allegedly pregnant for Davido, Ivanna Bay recently cried out for help over her baby

The singer's alleged US side chic Anita Brown in a post revealed Ivanna is no longer carrying Davido's baby

According to her, the Fench lady got rid of the pregnancy as Davido put her in the spotlight on purpose

Davido's Anita Brown has made it known that the French lady allegedly pregnant for the singer might come back saying she had a miscarriage.

According to Anita in a response to her own post, Ivanna Bay got rid of the baby as the singer put her in the public eye for on purpose.

This comes after Ivanna took to social media with a cry for help, saying she woke up with terrible pain in her stomach and would be going to the hospital.

The French lady is, however, yet to return to social media with any update concerning her pregnancy.

Anita's comment on her post read:

"The lady in Paris had a miscarriage yeah ok. She was pregnant and had an aboortion! David put her out there on purpose smh. Please stop."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Anita's comment about Ivanna Bay on her page

Anita's post got netizens calling her out, with most people asking her to keep to her business.

Read some comments below:

ikeakastellas:

"Too obsessed with someone's husband,this shows frustrations babe."

fehinti:

"@ninatheelite why all this ranting? The family told you to keep the baby! However, they want a DNA done . What more do you want from him? If he decides not to have extra marital affairs after getting married, that’s his choice! You can’t get his attention by being toxic. Please remain calm! I’m sure he or his family will communicate with you after your baby is born. Stay blessed."

mireuse561:

"The fact that this man don't even acknowledge you.. sad."

luvingmeluvinlife:

"@ninatheelite stop acting like you talk to him and know all the happenings."

official_prisdera:

"@ninatheelite rest in Jesus name you are obsess with David."

_derewa:

"@ninatheelite shut up old fool.. u should be ashamed of yourself."

baby_ffjjv_nam:

"@ninatheelite you notice your post have no engagement you just want people to come like the post that's why you wrote this comment."

vickyy_bella:

"@ninatheelite he doesn’t even have your time. You’re doing all this nonsense* for attention so pathetic*"

