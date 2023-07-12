Nigerian singer Davido brought some joy to his fans and admirers of his marriage to renowned chef Chioma

In a viral video shared on Instagram, a woman hailed the DMW boss as the only husband for chef Chi, to which the singer gave a unique romantic response

Netizens who watched the clip commended the strength of their bond in this trying time of different reported pregnancy scandals

Davido has once again tickled the hearts of his fans with a recent video of him that went viral online.

The Afrobeats star was captured in a sweet, animated state when he confirmed the everlasting bond between him and his lovely wife, Chioma.

Davido confirms the strong bond between him and his wife Chioma Credit: @davido

The viral clip shared by @arashowpartiesandevents on Instagram captured when a woman in the background hailed Davido as the chef's husband, and the DMW boss respond saying that it was, "for life."

The female voice continued with her praises for the billionaire couple:

"Chioma's husband! It's Chioma that can do it! For life!"

See the video below

Davido's video sparks reactions online

Netizens and fans of the singer took to the comment section to pour out their admiration for the singer's proclamation. See their comments below:

mj.personalshoper:

I've watched this video like 50 times you can't help but love David. Chioma for life won ma fe."

erngtty:

"He said for life, and so shall it be."

malubia__mimiebere:

"Arashow Iya Chioma, I love your unwavering loyalty to the ones you love. We can only correct mistakes with love. There is no perfect human being on the face of earth. It’s either you’re an angel living in heaven or you’re an imperfect mortal being living on earth."

toyobloom:

"Arashow don see David. Oya gba flower e Aramide the blogger."

roseokpo:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️. Chioma for life ❤️❤️. Glad u met him. We are all gir Chioma."

